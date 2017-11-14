You are here:
Dawood Ibrahim's properties auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore in south Mumbai

IndiaPTINov, 14 2017 15:03:20 IST

Mumbai: Three south Mumbai properties belonging to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim have been auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore on Tuesday, according to an official involved in the process.

The properties were put on auction by the ministry of finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

File image of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim. IBN Live

The three properties are Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building.

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust was the highest bidder for the three properties, the official said.

While the Raunaq Afroz hotel attracted a bid of Rs 4.53 crore, Shabnam Guest House got a bid of Rs 3.52 crore and the rooms in the Damarwala building went for Rs 3.53 crore, he said.


Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 03:03 pm | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017 03:03 pm


