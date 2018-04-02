Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh says it won't conduct Muslim weddings which have music, dance

The Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh said on Monday that it will not conduct Muslim marriages where music and dance are part of the wedding, saying that these are against Islam.

ANI reports that the city qazi for Saharanpur, Mufti Azhar Hussain, said, "We will not conduct 'nikah' in weddings where music and dance are happening and a DJ is there. This is against Islam; (we) will boycott such weddings." He added that if the music and dancing happened before the nikah ceremony and the qazi did not know "then it is different."

ANI added that clerics in Kota, Rajasthan have also imposed a ban on DJs, loud music and wedding bands at Muslim weddings, terming it as a "financial burden and wastage."

The Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, has regularly been in the news for such fatwas. For example, the influential Islamic seminary had on 8 October, 2016 issued a fatwa which banned women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

The Times of India reported that they had even issued a fatwa stating that women wearing designer or body-hugging 'burqas' are not allowed in Islam. "The veil and burqa are supposed to protect a woman from prying eyes. So, a woman wearing a designer burqa or body-hugging outfit is strictly not allowed in Islam," members of the seminary had reportedly said.

