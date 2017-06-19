Darjeeling unrest: Security forces on high alert as uneasy calm blankets West Bengal hill town

Darjeeling: Security forces were on high alert and internet services remained suspended, though no incidents of violence were reported in Darjeeling hills till 9.30 am on Monday.

"The situation is still very tense. Since morning there has been no incident of violence but we are on high alert and prepared for any eventuality," a senior police official said.

Internet services remained suspended and security forces were patrolling the streets on the fifth day of the total shutdown, called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), spearheading an agitation for a separate Gorkhaland.

Police pickets and barricades were placed in front of government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) offices and various entry-exit points of the hills.

Except for medicine shops, all others shops and hotels were closed in Darjeeling.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the second time in two days on Sunday and appealed to the protesters not to resort to violence and come forward for a dialogue to resolve any issue.

"All parties concerned and stakeholders should resolve their differences and misunderstandings through dialogue in an amicable environment," the home minister had said.