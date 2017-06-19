Darjeeling unrest: Dissidents block parts of National Highway to protest death of three GJM supporters

Darjeeling/Gangtok: Protesters on Monday blocked the national highway 31A at some places in Darjeeling district to protest the death of three GJM activists on Saturday.

Protesters blocked the NH 31A at some places in the district, official sources said on Monday. The 92 kilometer long NH 31A connects Sevoke in Darjeeling district to Gangtok and is considered the lifeline of Sikkim.

Around 30 kilometers of the highway passes through West Bengal.

Sikkim government sources in Gangtok said they had Sunday requested their West Bengal counterpart to provide security to vehicles passing through Darjeeling district in NH 31A in view of the GJM agitation.

The West Bengal government had assured them that security would be provided to vehicles going to Sikkim or coming from Sikkim and police would carry out extensive patrolling in the highway, the sources said.