Darjeeling unrest day 3: GJM supporters torch government properties in the hills

Darjeeling: There were fresh clashes in Darjeeling on Saturday with Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) protesters pelting stones and throwing bottles at security personnel who retaliated by firing teargas shells.

As the indefinite shutdown to demand a separate state entered its third day, police sources said that prohibitory orders were in force in the entire area and no one was allowed to take out processions.

GJM supporters violated the orders and took a procession. When police stopped them, they hurled stones and bottles. Police fired teargas shells and used batons to disperse the crowd. They also pelted stones and lobbed petrol bombs at the residence of Trinamool Congress activist Deoraj Gurung in Lebong Cart Road and attempted to set the house on fire, claimed Deoraj.

At Pankhabari, the picturesque tea gardens-lined but notoriously narrow road from Bagdogra airport to Kurseong, GJM supporters allegedly attacked a local Trinamool activist's residence.

A PWD (public works department) office at Bijonbari, was reportedly set on fire by GJM supporters.

The GJM has announced an indefinite general strike from Monday in the hills encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars (foothills of the Himalayas covering stretches of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar district) protesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools.

The strike was called even as the Chief Minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts.