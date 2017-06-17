Darjeeling protests: Police raid GJM leader's residence 'pick up' MLA's son after PWD office torched

Darjeeling: Police "picked up" a GJM MLA's son and raided the residence of another leader following an attempt by some party supporters to torch a PWD office in Bijanbari area here.

A raid at Binay Tamang's house was conducted on Friday night. Leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading an agitation for a separate state, said Vikram Rai, son of GJM MLA Amar Rai, was "picked up" by the police. Vikram is the in-charge of the GJM's media cell.

Meanwhile, shops, hotels and other business establishments, barring pharmacies, remained closed on the third day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills.

The police are on high alert after Friday's violence and arson. Security forces are conducting route marches in various parts of the hills.

The indefinite bandh was called after the police on Thursday raided the premises of GJM chief Bimal Gurung. The GJM had called a shutdown of the offices of the state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, which its controls.

The Centre decided to put on hold the dispatch of additional paramilitary forces to Darjeeling since the state is yet to send a report on the ground situation.

The turmoil, which was set off by the state government's announcement on introduction of compulsory teaching of Bengali

language in schools, has begun impacting daily life in the hills with schools, markets and even bank ATMs shut.