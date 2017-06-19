Darjeeling GJM unrest: Tibetan community organises candle light march demanding peace

Darjeeling: The Tibetan community of Darjeeling organised a candle light march in Darjeeling demanding immediate restoration of peace in the hills.

Men, women and children of Tibetan community carried candles and posters demanding peace in the hills.

The candle light march was organised at Chowrasta square of the town.

Since 8 June, Darjeeling has witnessed clashes between GJM activists and police over the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

GJM has claimed three of their activists have been killed. Police, however, confirmed the death of only one person during the clashes.

An India Reserve Battalion assistant commandant was also seriously injured in the clash.