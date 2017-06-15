Darjeeling crisis: Govt will curb violent agitation in hills, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: In a stern warning to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading the movement for a separate Gorkhaland, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government would curb its "violent agitation".

"There was peace in the hills. A few leaders are doing goondagiri (hooliganism). But, one cannot do politics with guns and bombs. We will curb their violent agitation," she said while speaking at a police programme.

"We are with the people of the hills. A conspiracy was hatched to disturb the peace there. We will not allow this," Banerjee said, adding, "We are ready to shed blood, but will not allow the peace to be disturbed in the hills." She also said the GJM will not be allowed to "do politics by taking away the livelihood of the people".

Referring to the 8 June incident in Darjeeling during the state cabinet meeting there, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, "I have never seen the way they (GJM) planned to attack the ministers. For two hours, they resorted to hurling bombs. There was an intelligence failure. That was why we had to take action."

Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Amit Javalgi was removed from his post in the aftermath of the 8 June incident.