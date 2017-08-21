Darjeeling blast: Police, security forces conduct raids to nab culprits

Police and security forces today conducted raids in several parts of Darjeeling hills to track those involved in the grenade blast at Kalimpong police station on Saturday night.

The raids were conducted in various parts of the hills including areas which are considered to be the stronghold of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading the two-month long shutdown in the hills, the police said.

Security forces also conducted area domination marches in several parts of the hills. The situation in Darjeeling remained tense as the indefinite shutdown, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, entered its 68th on Monday.

On Sunday, GJM chief Bimal Gurung was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with two blasts in the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, where a high alert has been sounded, the police had said .

A hand grenade was hurled at the Kalimpong police station on Saturday, killing a civic volunteer and injuring two others.