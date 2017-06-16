Dantewada encounter: Chhattisgarh Police recovers weapons from Maoists

Raipur: Police on Friday recovered weapons and Maoist-related material after an exchange of fire with the ultras at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The skirmish took place on Friday afternoon at a forest near Munga village in Dantewada, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was out on a search operation in the interiors of Katekalyan area, located around 400 kms from here, he said.

When the security men were advancing to Munga, they came under fire from a group of armed rebels leading to the gun-battle between the two sides, the DIG said.

However, the Maoists soon fled from the spot.

"During a search, a 12 bore gun, an air gun, three 'pitthus' (shoulder bags) and some daily use items were recovered from the spot," he said.

Further details are awaited as the combing operation was still underway, he added.