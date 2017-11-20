Dalai Lama says 'small' incidents like Doka La occur but India and China need to live in peace

Bhubaneswar: "Small" incidents like the Doka La stand-off would happen but India and China need each other and should live peacefully, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said.

Referring to China's population of almost 1.4 billion and India's 1.2 billion, he said the two countries should accept each other.

"This is the reality. If you look and apply common sense, there is no other way than to accept each other and live peacefully and help each other," the Dalai Lama, who arrived here on a two-day Odisha visit after seven years, told reporters.

He said the Doka La issue between the two countries is "not important". "Small, small problems happen. But I feel those are not much serious."

The Dalai Lama said most of the problems that the world faced now were 'man-made' and deplored people getting killed in the name of religion.

Referring to the Rohingya crisis, he said, "In Burma, (Myanmar) Buddhists are in majority where a very negative and merciless attitude is being shown towards Muslims. "That is today's world ... There is killing. This is

very negative," the Nobel laureate said.

The Dalai Lama met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and is scheduled to be felicitated at a private university in the state capital.