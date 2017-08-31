Dainik Jagran and Nielsen join hands to release a Hindi bestseller books list

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Hindi publishing arena, Dainik Jagran and Nielsen have joined hands to come out with a bestseller list.

The first Dainik Jagran Nielsen Bookscan list includes those books whose first version was published on and after 1 January, 2011.

The Hindi bestsellers list for Q1 April-June 2017 was released recently. The list not only includes popular Hindi writers and books but some popular English authors too who have won over Hindi readers, as seen in the translation category.

Hind Yugm publishers dominated the fiction list with seven of their books in that category – "Dilli Darbar" and "Banaras Talkies" by Satya Vyas, "Musafir Café" and "Masala Chai" by Divya Prakash Dubey, "Namak Swadanusar" and "Zindagi Aais Pais" by Nikhil Sachan, and "Prem Kabootar" by Manav Kaul.

Three of these titles are co-published with Westland, which had partnered with Hind Yugm last September last year to publish and distribute original Hindi titles.

Other books in this category are "Ishq Mein Shahar Hona" by Ravish Kumar (Rajkamal Prakashan), "Teen Roz Ishq: Gum Hoti Kahaniyan" by Puja Upadhyay (Penguin) and "Colaba Conspiracy" by Surender Mohan Pathak (HarperCollins).

The list has been prepared after data collection and analysis from stores across 39 Hindi-speaking cities of the country.

This data has been merged with the Nielsen BookScan Panel, which collects data from more than 40 retailer groups that includes major book and merchandise retail chains and online stores.

Westland also had most books in the translations category with Amish Tripathi's "Meluha Ke Mritunjay" ("Immortals of Meluha"), "Vayuputron Ki Shapath" ("The Oath of The Vayuputras"), "Ikshvaku Ke Vanshaj", ("Scion of Ikshvaku") and "Nagaon Ka Rahasya" ("The Secret of the Nagas") in the list.

According to Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO Westland, "Introducing the Hindi Bestseller list is a great initiative by Dainik Jagran. We've been translating Amish's books for over seven years now. In fact, we've been very successful with all our translations which gave us the confidence to partner with Hind Yugm to bring out original content in Hindi. 2017 is proving to be a year of languages particularly Hindi and it's fantastic to have our titles in the best-selling rankings."

Shailesh Bharatwasi, founder-editor of Hind Yugm, says "Dainik Jagran Hindi Best Seller will be able to accurately assess the popularity of Hindi books and provide a platform for people to know about new books that are coming in Hindi are also becoming popular. This will provide a much-needed boost to nai wali Hindi (new age Hindi)."

Through the best-seller list, Jagran hopes to bring back the glory of Hindi literature in the country. Commenting on Dainik Jagran Hindi Bestseller (April-June 2017), Basant Rathore, senior vice-president, Jagran Prakashan Group, said, "While the bestseller study is the cornerstone of this project, our real intent is to create a vibrant platform where authors, books and literary works are discussed and become part of the mainstream conversation, which is so essential for the publishing industry to thrive.

"And this will not start and end with just a bestseller study published every quarter. There will be several other allied initiatives, which will propel our 'Hindi Hain Hum' movement."