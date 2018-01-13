

A boat with 40 school children on board capsized two nautical miles off the sea shore in Dahanu, Maharashtra, leaving four students dead so far on Saturday. The Indian Coast Guard has diverted ships to Dahanu to conduct the rescue operations.

Local BJP MLA Manisha Choudhary claimed that the boat was ferrying around 40 children.

#Maharashtra: 4 dead, 25 rescued out of the 40 students who were on board boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Dahanu. Rescue operations continue. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

According to ANI, the rescue operations are currently underway. The coast guard has diverted ships at sea, with some of them sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (close to Dahanu) have also been launched, said the Coast Guard PRO.

So far, 25 children have rescued, reports said.

District Collector Prashant Narnaware told PTI that the incident occurred this morning off the Dahanu coast.

"Massive rescue and relief operations are underway and District Superintendent of Police and local officials are supervising the operations," he said.

Further details were awaited, he said.

With inputs from PTI