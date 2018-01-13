ASSOCIATE
Dahanu boat capsize LIVE updates: Four dead, over 20 rescued in accident off Maharashtra shore; Coast Guard diverts ships for rescue ops

India FP Staff Jan 13, 2018 15:32:44 IST
  • 15:32 (IST)

    Names of some of those rescued in the search operation

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Deaths of two 17-year-olds confirmed

    Two deaths have been confirmed so far. 
    1. Sonal Bhagwan Surati
    2. Janhawi Harish Surati

    Both were residents of Masauli, Ambedkarnagar.

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Visuals of rescue operations underway

  • 14:12 (IST)

    32 children rescued so far

    The boat with 40 children capsized around 11.30 am. Thirty-two children have been rescued so far. The children from KL Ponda school had gone for a picnic at Dahanu Parnaka beach. 

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Coast Guard, local fishermen, police involved in rescue operations

  • 14:01 (IST)

    Congress tweets condolences

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Coast Guard diverts ships at sea to site of accident; Dornier aircraft deployed from Daman

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Four dead, 25 children rescued so far

    The boat, carrying 40 children capsized two nautical miles off the Dahanu sea shore in Maharashtra. So far, four have been found dead and 25 children rescued as rescue operations continue.

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Boat with 40 school children capsizes off Dahanu coast, Maharashtra


A boat with 40 school children on board capsized two nautical miles off the sea shore in Dahanu, Maharashtra, leaving four students dead so far on Saturday. The Indian Coast Guard has diverted ships to Dahanu to conduct the rescue operations.

Local BJP MLA Manisha Choudhary claimed that the boat was ferrying around 40 children.

Four children dead after boat capsized off Dahanu coast. Twitter @ANI

According to ANI, the rescue operations are currently underway. The coast guard has diverted ships at sea, with some of them sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (close to Dahanu) have also been launched, said the Coast Guard PRO.

So far, 25 children have rescued, reports said.

District Collector Prashant Narnaware told PTI that the incident occurred this morning off the Dahanu coast.

"Massive rescue and relief operations are underway and District Superintendent of Police and local officials are supervising the operations," he said.

Further details were awaited, he said.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 14:20 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 15:32 PM

