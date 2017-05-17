Cyclonic storm in Arunachal Pradesh kills one person, renders 100 others homeless

Itanagar: Cyclonic storm accompanied by rain left a trail of destruction in Arunachal Pradesh, killing a person, rendering 100 people homeless and damaging houses.

One Khonil Gogoi of New Mohong area in Namsai district died on the spot when a building collapsed on him on Monday evening during the storm, an official report said on Wednesday.

The storm, which lasted for about 90 minutes, also damaged 180 houses completely and several others partially besides uprooting many trees, snapping power supply lines and damaging cattle sheds and granaries.

The uprooted trees have blocked several inter-village roads in Lekang circle and the local administration and police have swung into action to clear the roads.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the local MLA, has expressed shock and grief over the loss of life.

He has requested the district administration to provide immediate and necessary assistance to the affected.

Incessant rain in the past couple of days triggered flash floods at Dirang in West Kameng district on Monday, damaging government and private properties.

The official residence of ADC Dagbom Riba and private residence of local MLA Phurpa Tsering were partially damaged by the flash floods.

The BSNL exchange has been totally damaged and mobile service has been affected.

Efforts have been made to restore electricity, water supply and road connectivity by the concerned departments as per the report.

The storm also left a trail of destruction in Riangchi-Poriang village of Parsi-Parlo circle in Kurung Kumey district.

The storm which hit the village on Monday damaged several houses, including an Anganwadi Centre and a church.

Hundreds of fruit bearing trees, bamboos groves were also uprooted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has ordered release of working funds to the affected areas to carry out relief and restoration works.

He further directed the district administrations to expedite the process of final loss assessment while appealing to the people to be cautious and prepared to avert harm during natural calamities, the report added.