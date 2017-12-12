You are here:
Cyclone Ockhi: Shashi Tharoor meets Arun Jaitley, seeks 'urgent and comprehensive' aid for fishermen as death toll rises to 52

IndiaIANSDec, 12 2017 21:00:56 IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and urged him for "urgent and comprehensive" assistance to the fisher folk affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

Representational image. PTI

"Met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to convey to him my request for urgent and comprehensive assistance to the fisher folk affected by Cyclone Ockhi", Tharoor tweeted along with picture with Jaitley.

Jaitley promised a sympathetic response in consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tharoor said in another tweet.

Search and rescue personnel on Tuesday recovered the bodies of eight fishermen from the sea off the Kozhikode coast in Kerala, taking the death toll in cyclone Ockhi in Kerala to 52.


The state government has also demanded a financial assistance of Rs 1,834 crore from the Centre in view of the loss suffered due to the cyclone.


Published Date: Dec 12, 2017 09:00 pm | Updated Date: Dec 12, 2017 09:00 pm



