Cyclone Ockhi: Parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, receive light to moderate rainfall

Bengaluru: Light to moderate rains were received in the city and across Karnataka on Friday due to cyclone Ockhi which has induced heavy rains in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu states, the weather office said.

"There was a depression in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday that had intensified into a cyclonic storm (Ockhi). The skies over Bengaluru and across Karnataka will remain cloudy and might receive light rains due to the depression," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru Director Sundar M Metri.

Light rainfall measuring up to 10mm was recorded in several parts of the city, according to IMD.

Coastal and interior districts of the southern state are likely to receive light rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The weather department has also advised fishermen from the state to be cautious before entering the seas for the next two days.

"Strong winds from easterly to south-easterly direction with speed occasionally reaching about 55 Kilometre per hour(kmph) along and off Karnataka coasts could be witnessed. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea," an alert from the meteorological office said.

At least four persons were killed on Thursday in Kerala after the cyclonic storm hit the state's coast, with many fishermen caught in the sea.