Cyclone Ockhi: Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review relief situation in southern states

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to review the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi which left a trail of destruction in the Union Territory.

Modi, who reached the island this morning, was received by top officials of the Lakshadweep administration and public representatives, including Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Faizal.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation arising due to #CycloneOckhi at a high level meeting in Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/vLngkLs9Zb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 19, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, youngsters of Lakshadweep extended a warm welcome to the prime minister, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Modi will also visit the cyclone-battered areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Tuesday.

During his visit to the southern states, Modi will visit coastal Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram where he will meet officials and public representatives as well as the cyclone victims, including the fishermen, and farmers' delegations.

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep were severely affected by the cyclone late last month and early in December.

The prime minister has constantly been monitoring the situation arising out of the natural calamity in the southern parts of the country.

A PMO statement had on Monday said the Centre released the second instalment from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu to supplement the efforts of these states in dealing with the situation.

"During financial year 2017-18, the amounts of the central share of the SDRF to the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were Rs 153 crore and Rs 561 crore respectively," it had said.