Cyclone Ockhi: Narendra Modi asks BJP workers in Gujarat to devote themselves to helping people

IndiaPTIDec, 05 2017 18:30:11 IST

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is constantly monitoring the situation in various states arising out of cyclone Ockhi battering parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands and now heading towards Gujarat.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

He also appealed to BJP workers in Gujarat to focus on helping people across the state where the cyclone is likely to make a landfall. "Our karyakartas (workers) should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens," he said on Twitter.


Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called on the prime minister here and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore for the cyclone-affected people in Lakshadweep and other states, an official statement said.

Click here for LIVE updates on Cyclone Ockhi


Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 06:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 06:30 pm


