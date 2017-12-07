Cyclone Ockhi: Madras HC issues notices to Centre, Tamil Nadu govt over destruction in Kanyakumari district

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking to declare Kanyakumari district, which was badly affected by cyclone Ockhi, as "disaster affected area".

A division bench of the court's Madurai bench comprising justices M Venugopal and Dharani ordered the notice while hearing a PIL filed by a man named Rajan. The bench posted the case to 20 December for further hearing.

The petitioner also wanted all assistance to be extended to Kanyakumari and submitted that the district suffered heavy damage due to the cyclone.

The Tamil Nadu government said that a total of 4,501 houses in Kanyakumari have suffered partial and full damage, and relief to the tune of Rs 41 lakh has been provided in this regard so far.

While 1,687 houses had been damaged completely, 2,814 houses suffered partial damage, a government release quoting revenue secretary B Chandramohan said.

A relief of Rs 5,000 each has been deposited in the bank accounts of owners of 325 houses that were damaged completely, while 1,002 houses that suffered partial damage have been provided Rs 4000, totalling Rs 41 lakh, the release said.

The process of verifying bank account details of the other house owners who suffered losses was on and once it was completed, the relief amount will be deposited within two days after that, it added.

Further, assessment of the extent of damage to paddy crops, coconut trees, plantain crops, rubber plantation and spices will be taken up from Thursday by teams comprising officials from the departments of revenue, agriculture and horticulture.

These efforts were being undertaken on a "war-footing", Chandramohan was quoted as saying.