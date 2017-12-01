Four people were killed on Thursday as heavy rains and strong winds lashed southern part of the state after cyclonic storm Ockhi hit the Kerala coast, officials said.
The worst-affected districts were Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam where several trees were uprooted.
At Vizhinjam, a woman was crushed under a tree, while in Kollam, an auto driver died after a tree fell on his auto.
In the suburban town at Kattakada near Thiruvananthapuram, a couple was electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire that snapped and fell on the road after a tree hit an electric pole.
The state government declared a holiday for educational institutions for the day.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting of top officials to take stock of the situation and has asked police and revenue officials to be on high alert.
"We have asked for help from the Navy and the Coast Guard as a batch of fishermen from here has not returned," Vijayan told the media after the meeting. The Navy has deployed ships for search and rescue operations.
The meteorological office said that heavy rains and winds in the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were due to a depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka coast and it had moved westwards and intensified into a deep depression in the early hours of Thursday.
The Met has forecast heavy rains for Friday in southern Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep and also parts of Nicobar Islands.
The report said gale wind with speeds reaching 65-75 kmph and gusting to 85 kmph are likely along and off south Kerala over the next 48 hours and off south Tamil Nadu.
Squally winds with speed reaching 55 to 65 kmph, and gusting to 75 kmph, are also very likely along and around Lakshadweep Islands.
The Met office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep Islands.
In a related development, the two-day visit of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who was to address a party meeting on the seashore near the airport here on Friday, has been postponed on account of the heavy rains.
Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 01:10 pm | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017 01:43 pm
Highlights
200 fishing boats yet to return to Kochi coast: All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association
Joseph Xavier, general secretary of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association said that nearly 200 fishing boats which left Kochi coast in the last few days are yet to return to safety, reported The New Indian Express.
“Usually, we used to receive advance warnings on the weather. But this time, there was no such notification. This is a matter of concern, given there were reports about the arrival of the cyclone at least two days ago,” Xavier said.
"Since most of the boats are co-owned by people belonging to Tamil Nadu and most of the workers are also from that state, it is also possible that the fishermen might have taken the boats to Colachel, Muttom and Thengapattanam," added Xavier.
K Palaniswamy announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
According to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of those deceased in Kanyakumari district due to heavy rains caused by cyclone Ockhi.
WATCH: Water logging in Sthanumalayan Temple in Kanyakumari's Suchindram
Cyclone Ockhi will start weakening from 3 Dec: Skymet
This seems to be going to Gujarat, says Twitterati
Expect light rain in Saurashtra: Skymet
Rainfall will be intermittent in Tamil Nadu but heavy to very heavy showers is expected in Lakshadweep. Skymet predicted that there will be light rains in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat as well.
Water logging after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI
Ockhi may lead to cloudy weather with light rain along Maharashtra coast, Mumbai
Cyclone Ockhi can lead to cloudy weather coupled with light rain for some parts along Maharashtra coast and Mumbai next week, reports have said. Indian Met Department issued warning to all ports.
Dos and Donts for Cyclone Ockhi
Insat Satellite image of cloud cover over south India
Image Courtesy: SkymetWeather.com
Eight fishermen floating at sea rescued by Indian Navy off Thiruvananthapuram coast
Rajnath Singh speaks to NDRF, monitoring situation closely
Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG NDRF and reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi. According to ANI, NDRF teams have been moved to the affected areas with several more on standby in case of further emergencies.
Families of missing fishermen mourn in Kerala
On Friday, relatives of the missing fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram lamented that they did not receive any cyclonic warnings from the administration.
Three fishermen rescued off Kerala coast, efforts on to rescue five more off Quilon coast
According to the Indian Coast Guard, three fishermen were rescued off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala on Friday morning. Rescue operations are going on to save five more fishermen sighted near Quilon coast in the state.
Rainfall level across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep; highest recorded in Minicoy, Kodaikanal, Coonoor
Death toll rises to nine in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
250 families rescued being rescued Suchindram in Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency
Six warships, two coast guard ship deployed: defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that a total of six warships, and two coast guard vessels from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been deployed along with additional air effort on Friday.
Heavy rains in Kerala
Punalur: 92 mm
Thiruvananthapuram: 79 mm
Minicoy (Lakshadweep): 191 mm
Five dead in Kanyakumari district due to rains
CNN-News18 reported that five people died in Kanyakumari district alone due to the heavy rains. The NDRF said it has one team already positioned in Trichur or regional district in Kerala. "As soon as we get a call from the state government they will be dispatched for work," said a NDRF official.
Two NDRF teams sent to Kanyakumari, Nagercoil districts
The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) said it has dispatched two teams to Kanyakumari and Nagercoil. "As per the state government's request, we will carry rescue operations. We will be involved in rescuing fisherman, inland area flooding, checking on building collapse and uprooted trees, and clearing the roads," the NDRF told CNN-News18.
Rains over Tamil Nadu in past 24 hours
Coonoor: 129 mm
Kodaikanal: 131 mm
Madurai: 46 mm
Atiramapattinam: 49 mm
Vellore: 53 mm
Dam levels rise in Tamil Nadu
Due to the heavy rains as a result of Cyclone Ockhi, water storage levels in the Periyar dam has increased by six feet and by one foot in the Vaigai dam, reported The Hindu. Periyar dam records 16,022 cusecs and the Vaigai dam at 2,507 cusecs.
Cyclone moving away from Kerala towards Lakshadweep
Heavy showers will continue for next 12 hours as it moves towards Lakshadweep over the next 48 hours, the Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat told CNN-News18.
Trains cancelled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Due to heavy rains, train services along the Nagercoil-Trivandrum section have been affected on the route. Eight trains (numbers 56313, 56310, 56386, 56362, 56363, 56389, 16791 and 16792) have been cancelled, reported The Indian Express. On Friday, six trains (numbers 56305, 56334, 56333, 56309, 56313, 56715) will remain cancelled.
Schools shut in Tamil Nadu today
Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kanyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Thoothukudi will remain closed on Friday due to the cyclonic storm Ockhi, according to Skymet Weather.
Eight dead, 90 fishermen missing
As Cyclone Ockhi intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, eight people were killed — four each — in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, reported PTI. Ninety fishermen are also missing, according to NDTV.
Cyclone Ockhi to become 'severe storm'
13:43 (IST)
Power cut across Tamil Nadu, Kerala; tourists asked to stay away from beaches
Images broadcast from the southern states showed the scale of the destruction as the cyclone reached the shore, with electricity poles toppled and trees torn asunder.
Tourists in Kochi, a coastal city in the southern Kerala state, have been told to stay away from popular beaches where huge waves are pounding the shore.
Power was cut for millions in Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu state as the storm made its way from Sri Lanka, with India's meteorological department warning of worse to come.
"The system is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours," the department said in its update.
-AFP
13:36 (IST)
16 dead, 100 missing as cyclone Ockhi hits India, Sri Lanka
The powerful cyclone Ockhi has killed at least 16 people across India and Sri Lanka, uprooting trees and cutting power for millions amid warnings on Friday that the storm would intensify.
Disaster officials said nine people were killed in India and seven in neighbouring Sri Lanka, most crushed by trees ripped up by destructive winds raging at 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour.
-AFP
13:30 (IST)
Former cricketer Anil Kumble urges people in Kerala, Tamil Nadu to stay safe
13:24 (IST)
Congress expresses condolences to those affected by cyclone Ockhi
13:22 (IST)
IAF crew who piloted the advanced light helicopter (ALH) in rescuing fishermen
13:13 (IST)
How are cyclones in north Indian Ocean named?
13:08 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
WATCH: High tide in Lakshadweep
13:01 (IST)
12:59 (IST)
Visuals of three fishermen rescued off Vizhinjam in Kerala
12:52 (IST)
59 stranded people rescued by Indian Navy in Kerala
12:51 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan says cyclone alert from Hyderabad was not sent to govt on time
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there were serious lapses from the side of the state disaster management agency. The alert from Hyderabad was not sent to the Government on time.
12:39 (IST)
WATCH: Water logging in Sthanumalayan Temple in Kanyakumari's Suchindram
12:37 (IST)
12:33 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi will start weakening from 3 Dec: Skymet
12:26 (IST)
This seems to be going to Gujarat, says Twitterati
12:23 (IST)
Expect light rain in Saurashtra: Skymet
Rainfall will be intermittent in Tamil Nadu but heavy to very heavy showers is expected in Lakshadweep. Skymet predicted that there will be light rains in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat as well.
12:14 (IST)
12:12 (IST)
Navy launches large-scale rescue op for missing firshermen
Boeing P8I Aircraft deployed at first light from INS Rajali this morning sights 7 survivors hanging on to a capsized boat — 25 miles West of Trivandrum, the Navy told the media. "Advanced Light Helicopter has dropped a life raft for 8 survivors at sea 20nm off Trivandrum and is picking up two critically injured survivors from MV Energy Orpheus. Naval Sea king helicopter being launched shortly to recover 8 survivors & additional search," the Indian Navy said.
12:02 (IST)
Water logging after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI
11:58 (IST)
Ockhi may lead to cloudy weather with light rain along Maharashtra coast, Mumbai
Cyclone Ockhi can lead to cloudy weather coupled with light rain for some parts along Maharashtra coast and Mumbai next week, reports have said. Indian Met Department issued warning to all ports.
11:53 (IST)
Dos and Donts for Cyclone Ockhi
11:21 (IST)
Insat Satellite image of cloud cover over south India
Image Courtesy: SkymetWeather.com
11:16 (IST)
24 people stranded at sea sighted by Navy, rescue operations on
11:10 (IST)
WATCH: Cyclone Ockhi intensifies into 'severe storm'
11:02 (IST)
Eight fishermen floating at sea rescued by Indian Navy off Thiruvananthapuram coast
10:58 (IST)
Rajnath Singh speaks to NDRF, monitoring situation closely
Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG NDRF and reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi. According to ANI, NDRF teams have been moved to the affected areas with several more on standby in case of further emergencies.
10:54 (IST)
Navy drops life raft for eight survivors off Thiruvananthapuram coast
The Indian Navy's helicopter dropped a life raft for eight survivors at sea found 20 nautical miles off the Thiruvananthapuram coast. The Navy is also picking up two critically injured survivors while another helicopter will be deployed shortly to rescue eight other survivors.
10:47 (IST)
Families of missing fishermen mourn in Kerala
On Friday, relatives of the missing fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram lamented that they did not receive any cyclonic warnings from the administration.
10:42 (IST)
Three fishermen rescued off Kerala coast, efforts on to rescue five more off Quilon coast
According to the Indian Coast Guard, three fishermen were rescued off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala on Friday morning. Rescue operations are going on to save five more fishermen sighted near Quilon coast in the state.
10:33 (IST)
WATCH: Waterlogging in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala due to heavy rains
10:30 (IST)
Indian coast guard launches large scale rescue operation for cyclone Ockhi
10:16 (IST)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directs district collectors to coordinate govt rescue operations
Responding to the heavy rains lashing the state, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday instructed district collectors to be on alert and coordinate workings of government agencies involved in the rescue operations.
District collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam also informed Vijayan about the losses due to rains. The chief minister has asked them to shift people away from disaster prone areas.
10:10 (IST)
Rainfall level across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep; highest recorded in Minicoy, Kodaikanal, Coonoor
10:03 (IST)
Death toll rises to nine in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
10:00 (IST)
250 families rescued being rescued Suchindram in Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency
09:54 (IST)
Safety guidelines to follow due to cyclone Ockhi
09:51 (IST)
Six warships, two coast guard ship deployed: defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that a total of six warships, and two coast guard vessels from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been deployed along with additional air effort on Friday.
09:46 (IST)
Fisherman rescued off Kerala coast
09:45 (IST)
Rainfall levels in Tamil Nadu for last 24 hours as of 8 am today
09:43 (IST)
Satellite image of Cyclone Ockhi
09:36 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi expected to make landfall in Kavaratti
09:33 (IST)
Heavy rains in Kerala
Punalur: 92 mm
Thiruvananthapuram: 79 mm
Minicoy (Lakshadweep): 191 mm
09:30 (IST)
Five dead in Kanyakumari district due to rains
CNN-News18 reported that five people died in Kanyakumari district alone due to the heavy rains. The NDRF said it has one team already positioned in Trichur or regional district in Kerala. "As soon as we get a call from the state government they will be dispatched for work," said a NDRF official.
09:28 (IST)
Two NDRF teams sent to Kanyakumari, Nagercoil districts
The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) said it has dispatched two teams to Kanyakumari and Nagercoil. "As per the state government's request, we will carry rescue operations. We will be involved in rescuing fisherman, inland area flooding, checking on building collapse and uprooted trees, and clearing the roads," the NDRF told CNN-News18.
09:25 (IST)
Rescue operations for missing fishermen on since 6.30 am, says Indian coast guard commandant Neeraj Tiwari
09:20 (IST)
Rains over Tamil Nadu in past 24 hours
Coonoor: 129 mm
Kodaikanal: 131 mm
Madurai: 46 mm
Atiramapattinam: 49 mm
Vellore: 53 mm
09:16 (IST)
Dam levels rise in Tamil Nadu
Due to the heavy rains as a result of Cyclone Ockhi, water storage levels in the Periyar dam has increased by six feet and by one foot in the Vaigai dam, reported The Hindu. Periyar dam records 16,022 cusecs and the Vaigai dam at 2,507 cusecs.
09:13 (IST)
Heavy rains in Chennai over last 24 hours; Nungabakkam records 65 mm rain
09:11 (IST)
Cyclone moving away from Kerala towards Lakshadweep
Heavy showers will continue for next 12 hours as it moves towards Lakshadweep over the next 48 hours, the Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat told CNN-News18.