Power cut across Tamil Nadu, Kerala; tourists asked to stay away from beaches

Images broadcast from the southern states showed the scale of the destruction as the cyclone reached the shore, with electricity poles toppled and trees torn asunder.

Tourists in Kochi, a coastal city in the southern Kerala state, have been told to stay away from popular beaches where huge waves are pounding the shore.

Power was cut for millions in Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu state as the storm made its way from Sri Lanka, with India's meteorological department warning of worse to come.

"The system is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours," the department said in its update.

-AFP