Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: Rains start in Mumbai; Western Railways intensifies track patrolling, puts evacuation plans in place

IndiaFP StaffDec, 05 2017 08:24:40 IST
  • 08:11 (IST)

    Images from Andheri locality in Mumbai

  • 08:05 (IST)

    NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat

    Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams each have been deployed at Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot, reported News18. The Army, Navy, and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been alerted in the view of the cyclone's landfall.

    According to the IMD forecast, wind velocity would remain between 50 kmph to 70 kmph when the cyclone would make landfall.

  • 07:56 (IST)

    Navy continues search and rescue operations in Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands

    Indian Navy on Monday continued search and rescue (SAR) operations in full swing for the fifth day over Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands in the aftermath of very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi.

    The Navy said the whole of Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands are under the cover of its ships and aircraft with rescue and relief operations on in full swing. The lndian Navy is determined to bring back normalcy to Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands most expeditiously, a Defence release said. All other ships at the disposal of Indian Navy would continue the search and rescue operations and provide relief till normalcy is restored.

  • 07:46 (IST)

    Western Railways gears up for cyclone Ockhi

    The Western Railway (WR) said it has taken necessary precautions and made suitable arrangements in view of the warning about cyclone Ockhi in coastal areas of Maharashtra, according to PTI. The WR's engineering control has been kept on alert to keep a watch on water level over railway tracks, it said in a release.

    Similarly, RPF and commercial control staff has been asked to monitor crowd movements and undertake necessary evacuation at stations in case of a disaster-like situation, the release said.

    Patrolling of the tracks has been intensified over various rail sections. The Disaster Management Cell of WR is geared up to deal with any emergency, it added. According to the release, all emergency numbers have been updated.

  • 07:42 (IST)

    Rains start in Mumbai

  • 07:42 (IST)

    Path being taken by Cyclone Ockhi

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Narendra Modi attacks Congress over handling natural calamities

    Asserting that the BJP governments at Centre and Gujarat are prepared to tackle the situation when Cyclone Ockhi makes a landfall on state's coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress over its "inefficient handling" of natural calamities in the past, according to PTI.

    Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said "the party couldn't properly handle natural calamities including the 2013 earthquake in Kedarnath". "The BJP government had managed (to handle) all natural calamities, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake (in Gujarat) and is all prepared for Cyclone Ockhi," Modi said addressing a rally in coastal Jamnagar.

    He said the Congress delayed taking stock of the situation after a cyclone had hit Jamnagar 20 years ago.

  • 07:34 (IST)

    NASA tweets images of Cyclone Ockhi

  • 07:32 (IST)

    1,540 people hit by cyclone Ockhi rescued so far, says government

    As many as 1,540 people, including fishermen, affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep were rescued by various agencies, the government said on Monday, according to PTI.

    A total of 243 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 250 fishermen in Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued so far, an official statement said after a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.

  • 07:24 (IST)

    Updates for 5 December start here

  • 19:06 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman listening to people's grievances at Suchindram

  • 18:29 (IST)

    INS Shardul drops relief materials on Kerala coast

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Lakshadweep MP says island suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore, seeks Centre's assistance

    Lakshadweep Island, which was hit by Cyclone Ochki, has suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said on Sunday.Faizal sought the Centre's assistance to restore normal life in the islands isolated by the storm. He said normal life in three islands – Minicoy, Kalpeni and Kavaratti – was badly hit by the cyclone.

    Around 500 houses suffered damage, several coconut trees got uprooted and electric and communication lines were disrupted due to the calamity in Minicoy island alone, he told PTI. Read more here.

  • 18:02 (IST)

    With the help of the Centre, flights and ships are now being used in the rescue operations, says CM E Palaniswamy

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman attends meeting with senior ministers, officers of Navy, coastguard and district officials

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Defence minister meets deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman discusses rescue operations with navy officials

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman discusses rescue operations with navy personnel

  • 17:34 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi likely to lash Saurashtra coast in the next 48 hours​

    Cyclone Ockhi likely to lash Saurashtra coast in the next 48 hours and subsequently weaken. All fishermen are warned to not venture out and those already out to be contacted immediately to return, says Collector of Gir Somnath district. 

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Meanwhile, 23 vessels registered at Tamil Nadu took shelter at Miryabandar in Maharashtra to avoid the cyclone

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Koodankulam

  • 17:07 (IST)

    25 people rescued from Lakshadweep and 13 people picked off Kerala coast

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi to move towards Gujarat, says Skymetweather

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Minister Thoomeani says 100% electricity will be provided in Kanyakumari district within a day or two

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her way to visit cyclone-hit Kanyakumari

  • 16:22 (IST)

    5,759 boats are safe, 205 boats are in other states and 97 fishermen we are searching for, says O Panneerselvam

  • 16:16 (IST)

    19 fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard brought to Chellanam harbour

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam says relief will be given after seeing the Collector's report

  • 15:52 (IST)

    DMDK leader Vijaykanth slams the Tamil Nadu government, calls for action on the wars to fix the storm impacts 

  • 15:43 (IST)

    71 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 248 Kerala fishermen and 38 fishermen from Lakshadweep rescued

    71 Tamil Nadu fishermen, 248 Kerala fishermen and 38 fishermen from Lakshadweep have been rescued, defence ministry said 

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu BJP leader asks state government to take account of missing fishermen in Kanyakumari 

  • 15:29 (IST)

    28 boats with 321 rescued fishermen reach Ratnagiri in wake of cyclone Ockhi 

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Seventeen Kerala fishermen rescued after spending five days at stormy sea

    Seventeen fishermen were on Sunday rescued after spending five days in the sea off the Kerala coast, which was battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi.

    Navy sources said 13 fishermen were rescued from the high seas by INS Kalpeni this morning and handed over to the authorities in Kollam.

    An Air Force chopper rescued four fishermen about 30 miles west of Kayamkulam and brought them to a medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Four aircraft of the air force, three of the navy, and 10 naval ships have been undertaking search operations since morning. Coast Guard ships were also engaged for rescue efforts.

    -PTI

  • 15:13 (IST)

    DMK Youth Federation chief Dhammani Ramadas provides relief material the affected in Kanyakumari

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Train services between Coonoor and Mettupalayam cancelled due to rains induced by Cyclone Ockhi

    The services of Nilgiris Mountain Rail were cancelled for the third day on Sunday, following landslips on the track near Hillgrove station due to incessant rains for the last five days.

    The NMR service was cancelled between Mettupalayam and Coonoor for the last two days with landslips and trees falling on tracks at various places.

    -PTI

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Updated fact sheet of vessels deployed, people rescued; 357 fishermen saved till 10 am on Sunday

    Tamil Nadu: 71

    Kerala: 248

    Lakshadweep: 38

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi will not be termed as a national disaster: KJ Alphons

    Cyclone Ockhi, which has caused widespread damage in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, will not be termed a national disaster, Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons said on Sunday.

    On Saturday, the Kerala government decided to approach the Centre for declaring Ockhi a national disaster.

    "There is no provision to declare this as a national calamity. The Centre will provide funds. If needed, more funds will be allocated," Alphons said in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Alphons held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other cabinet colleagues earlier in the day to discuss the rescue and rehabilitation operations.

    -IANS

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Houses damaged as waves hit coastal areas of Ullal in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka

    Three houses were damaged while the compound wall of a private resort collapsed as surging waves lashed the coast of Ullal near Mangaluru in the last two days.

    Seen as an after-effect of cyclone Ockhi, damage to the property by huge waves has occurred in most of the coastal areas, official sources said. Two houses near the seashore at Ullal were completely destroyed by the waves while another one was partially damaged.

    The houses belonging to Philomena Fernandes and Everest Alphonse were consumed by the waves which advanced into the shore.

    The compound wall of a private resort was washed away by the waves and a party arranged at the resort had to be cancelled.

    -PTI

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Five fishermen rescued from fishing vessel 'Joyal' off Beypore coast 

  • 13:57 (IST)

    O Panneerselvam visits Kanyakumari district to assess impact of heavy rains

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Five fishermen rescued from Alappuzha

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Kerala to not receive heavy rains as Cyclone Ockhi has moved away: Skymet meteorologist Mahesh Palawat

  • 13:38 (IST)

    260 Tamil Nadu fishermen safe in Maharashtra

    According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, 23 boats from the state with 260 crew members are safe at Myria Bandar, Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. 

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman to reach Kanyakumari at 4.50 pm to visit rain-affected areas 

  • 13:22 (IST)

    WATCH: Thousands of crops damaged in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ockhi

  • 13:14 (IST)

    As of Sunday morning, 89 boats with 1,154 fishermen taken shelter in various ports: Nirmala Sitharaman

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Fishermen advised not  to venture into deep sea in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh till 25 December

    Speaking to ANI, S Balachandran of the MET department said moderate rain is expected at some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Fishermen are asked not to venture into deep sea of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast till 25 December," he added. 

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Central agencies warned Kerala of the cyclone in time: Union minister KJ Alphons

With Cyclone Ockhi expected to make landfall in south Gujarat later on Monday or early Tuesday, Maharashtra went on a state of high alert to tackle the side-effect of the stormy weather.

Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde announced a "precautionary holiday' on Tuesday (5 December) for all schools in the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, in view of the predictions for the cyclone.

After a heavily overcast day on Monday, Mumbai and surrounding districts had intermittent rainfall since dusk which continued, slowing down road traffic but the lifeline of the city — the local trains — continued unhindered.


The IMD has already forecast rains with thundershowers in and around Mumbai with squalls reaching 50-60 kmph and touching 70 kmph in the coastal areas over the next two days, with minimum temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius.

Danger signals LC-III have been hoisted over all ports between Goa to Dahanu (north Maharashtra), with rough to very rough conditions in the sea.

Fishermen families wait for those who are yet to return home at Vizhinjam harbour. PTI

Fishermen families wait for those who are yet to return home at Vizhinjam harbour. PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state Disaster Management Unit and the railways were fully geared for the cyclonic encounter expected over the next couple of days.

Western Railway PRO Ravinder Bhakar said that an emergency meeting of all departments was convened and they will closely observe the water levels on the railway tracks while the Railway Protection Force and commercial staff will monitor crowd movements, especially in the areas of Palghar which have been placed on alert.

"Disaster Management Cell is ready for any emergency, patrolling of the railway tracks has been intensified over various rail sections, and the RPF and commercial staff will be prepared for necessary evacuation at respective stations in case of any disaster-like situation," he said.

Technical teams will monitor railway assets and essentials like electricity supply with back-up diesel generators, signal and telecom, breakdown equipment, accident relief trains or accident relief medical vans are on standby for any eventuality.


The BMC has warned people from venturing close to the coastal areas and beaches as high waves are expected in the Arabian Sea owing to the cyclone conditions.

On Tuesday, the high tide will be of 5.04 metres and on Wednesday it will be of 5.05 metres, gradually receding to 4.17 metres by Thursday, said a BMC official.

The BMC has also warned people living in some parts of south Mumbai and suburbs that the possibility of tidal waves flowing into the roads and homes cannot be ruled out and asked them to take adequate precautions.

On 6 December, more than half a million followers from all over India are expected to pay homage to the late Babasaheb R Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

The civic officials have requested the followers to stay away from the Dadar Chowpatty beach in view of the stormy seas expected over the next few days, especially at his memorial, Chaityabhoomi which is on the seashore.

Meanwhile, all the BMC disaster units, Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade, the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Home Guards and other agencies are in full preparedness for any eventuality arising out of the cyclone Ochki as it skirts Maharashtra and is expected to make landfall near the diamond and textile city of Surat in the next few hours.

Fishermen in the seas have been advised to return immediately and others told to keep off the sea for the next two days.


Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 07:27 am | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 08:24 am


