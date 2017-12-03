You are here:
Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari today

IndiaFP StaffDec, 03 2017 11:59:19 IST
  • 11:59 (IST)

    Relief material being unloaded at Minicoy in Lakshadweep

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari today

  • 11:33 (IST)

    NDMA issues alert for fishermen

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Kerala minister engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations, but locals aren't satisfied

    State tourism minister K Surendran and fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma have been engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations since 30 November and coordinating with the navy, air force and coast guard officials.

    However, anger was mounting in coastal villages as they were unhappy with the authorities failing to take precautions before the cyclone hit the state.


    "The authorities have failed miserably and the relief camps are also poorly managed with even the basic facilities not available. We have been demanding opening of a control room in our area but nothing has happened," said a Poonthura resident.

    The fishermen have blocked traffic on Sunday in agitation.

    With inputs from IANS

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Kerala fishermen launch their own rescue operations, say 'authorities failed miserably'

    The fishermen community on Sunday decided to launch their own rescue operations as 55 boats ventured into the sea to search for the 115 missing fishermen.

    Rescue teams decided to step up their operations after a body in a highly decomposed state was recovered near the Vizhinjam coast.

    The boats, 40 from Poonthura and 15 from Vizhinjam, left the shores with food and water.

    Read the full story here

  • 11:10 (IST)

    In Kerala, squally wind speeds of up to 65 km per hour expected

    The IMD added:

    Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Kerala coast during next 24 hours and along & off Karnataka coast during next 48 hours.

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Strong winds reaching speeds up to 120 km per hour likely in the next 24 hours
     
    The IMD, in its official statement, said the following: 
     
    Gale winds speed reaching 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, very likely over and around north Lakshadweep Islands during the next 24 hours and gradual decrease thereafter. Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph very likely south Lakshadweep Islands during next 12 hours and gradual decrease thereafter.  
     
     

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Vessel with 19 fishermen head for the shore for safe disembarkation 

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Heavy rains expected in Lakshadweep during next 12 hours

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Never experienced such violent storms earlier, say rescued fishermen

    As the navy, air force and coast guard continue conducting search and rescue operations, fishermen who returned to the shore safely had just one thing to say: They had never weathered such a violent storm in their experience. According to The New Indian Expressthe rescued fishermen were seen shivering and asking for food. Most of them had bruises all over their bodies from trying to stay onboard their boats for two nights. 

    Titus, a fisherman from Kollam district, told TNIE he had never seen “such a violent sea even in movies”.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Heavy rains in store for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

    A fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low-pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is "very likely" to become a depression over the Bay of Bengal, reported News18. The system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    IMD warns heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep

    "Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Lakshadweep till morning of 3rd December 2017," read the IMD release.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    140 fishermen still feared missing in Kerala

    140 fishermen in Kerala are feared to be missing, reported India Today. As rescue operations continue, 55 boats have been pressed into service. The death toll is also likely to increase.

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Indian Coast Guard deploys 10 ships, 3 aircraft for rescue operations

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Tourism hit in Kerala due to cyclone

    As Cyclone Ockhi slowly recedes from Kerala, cancellations and worried queries from tourists marked the start of the tourist season in the state. According to The Times of Indiahoteliers and tour operators observed a drop in inquiries from people planning visits this week. "There have been many cancellations, especially from those who booked online. I received a few calls as well inquiring whether they could still enjoy the stay here in the wake of cyclone Ockhi," Sisupalan, the managing director of Sagara Beach Resort, Kovalam told TOI.

  • 10:08 (IST)

    WATCH: Indian Coast Guard rescuing fishermen off Kerala coast

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi currently positioned at Latitude 11.7º N and Longitude 69.2º E, says NDMA

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Graphic representation of search and rescue operations being conducted

  • 10:00 (IST)

    19 more fishermen rescued off Colachel coast 

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Fishermen in Gujarat, north Maharashtra advised not to venture into sea on 4 December

  • 09:53 (IST)

    Mumbai likely to receive light rainfall on 4 December evening

    Skymet Weather said that Mumbai can brace for some light showers by the evening of 4 December. It also added that the intensity of these rains will be light with moderate showers in some isolated pockets.

  • 09:49 (IST)

    Electricity restoration work taking place in Kanyakumari district 

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Lakshadweep MP claims Indian Navy, Coast Guard failed to respond promptly

    Lok Sabha MP PP Mohammed Faizal on Saturday alleged that the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard failed to respond promptly in tackling the crisis due to cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the Lakshadweep islands.

    The Lakshadweep MP said he would write to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard. "We have not got adequate help from the Navy and the Coast Guard. They failed to respond promptly in the adverse situation," Faizal told PTI. He also said that he had spoken to home minister Rajnath Singh, who assured him that a team of officials would be sent to the island.

    A defence spokesman, however, refused to comment on the allegations.

    -PTI

  • 09:42 (IST)

    WATCH: Stranded fishing vessel rescued by INS Sharda

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Over 900 Kerala fishermen reach Maharashtra coast safely, says Devendra Fadanvis

    Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra's Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

    "In all 68 fishing boats, out of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu, have reached with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe," the Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet.

    "Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back," he said.

    Read more here

  • 09:37 (IST)

    15 fishermen rescued off Colachel, Kanyakumari district

    An Indian Coast Guard aircraft spotted 15 fishermen on two vessels six nautical miles off Colachel, Kanyakumari and rescued them by vectoring a vessel in vicinity on Sunday. The fishermen are safe, tweeted the Coast Guard. 

  • Cyclone Ockhi's devastating effect could have been reduced if state disaster officials acted promptly

    Experts firmly believe that the intensity of the devastation could have been reduced to a great extent, if not totally averted, had the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) risen to the occasion. Information available from different sources shows that the agency failed utterly on all fronts.

    The biggest lapse on the part of the SDMA was its failure to disseminate the repeated warnings they received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other agencies about the deep depression in the Arabian Sea to the people.

    Trivandrum IMD Director S Sudevan said that his department had passed on three alerts about the deep depression in the sea near the state since 29 November morning. But the authorities started acting only after receiving the third alert at 12 noon on 30 November. But by the time, the depression had developed into a cyclone and started wreaking havoc.

    Read full article here

  • 09:30 (IST)

    State-wise fact sheet of number of vessels deployed for rescue operations, lives saved

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Fact sheet of number of Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard vessels deployed

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to declare Ockhi as natural calamity

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted chief secretary KM Abraham with the task of preparing a memorandum in this regard, chief minister office (CMO) sources said.

  • 09:20 (IST)

    Death toll rises to 26 in India, Sri Lanka

    Thousands took to relief camps in Sri Lanka and southern India on Saturday to escape rising floodwaters after a cyclone killed at least 26 people. 

    Cyclone Ockhi has left 13 people dead in Sri Lanka and killed an equal number in India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu states since Friday as it churns in the Arabian Sea.

    Eleven people, mostly fishermen, remained missing in the two countries as nearly 9,000 people sought shelter in relief camps. 

    -AFP

  • 09:12 (IST)

    531 fishermen rescued off Kerala coast

    More than 500 fishermen stranded in the rough sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been rescued even as cyclone 'Ockhi' on Saturday lay centered over the South East Arabian Sea and about 250 kilometres near Amini Divi in the Lakshadweep Islands.

    The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to nine with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.

    Read more here

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Updates for 3 December, 2017 begin here

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Stranded fisherman being brought to Kerala coast by Indian Navy personnel, in Kochi on Saturday. PTI 

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Measures taken to prevent outbreak of epidemic in rain-hit areas, says Tamil Nadu health minister 


    Steps have been taken to prevent a possible outbreak of an epidemic in rain-hit areas in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Saturday.


    Health department officials are monitoring the situation in rain-affected areas of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, Vijayabhaskar told reporters in Coimbatore.


    Rescue and relief works are being undertaken on a war-footing in these areas, he added.  — PTI

  • 17:42 (IST)

    Mapping of Cyclone Warning for Lakshadweep Islands by Google. Read the public alert here

  • 17:38 (IST)

    K Palaniswamy urges Centre to involve navy, coast guard in search operations of missing fishermen

    Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy on Saturday requested Union home minister Rajnath Singh to involve the Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters for search and rescue of fishermen caught in mid sea in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.

    Palaniswamy had requested deployment of helicopters in the search and rescue operations of fishermen who have not returned after they ventured into the sea a couple of days back.

    Read more here

  • 17:33 (IST)

    IMD update on Cyclone Ockhi  

    IMD says the cyclone system is likely to concentrate into depression during next 36 hours and it is likely to intensify and move west northwards towards north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coast during next 3 to 4 days. 

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Four injured as century-old building collapses due to incessant rains, landslides ​throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu


    Four persons were injured, when a century-old building, housing a tea shop, collapsed near the District Collectorate in Udhagamandalam on Saturday, police said.

    The rains for the past three days had made the building totally wet and it collapsed suddenly this morning, resulting in four persons being caught under the debris, they added. The injured were rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital.

    Meanwhile, more than 12 landslides have occurred in the hilly Nilgiris district, near Kothagiri, Wellington and Kallar, disrupting vehicular traffic, police said adding restoration works are underway.

    The landslides also resulted in the cancellation of services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam for the second day today, they added. — PTI

  • 17:22 (IST)

    Kerala locals protest for better relief measures in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Three Kerala fishermen rescued and brought to Trivandrum Air Force Station, admitted to hospital for treatment​

  • 17:02 (IST)

    AIADMK faction deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urges Central, State governments to take up relief efforts for those affected by Cyclone Ockhi

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management forwards IMD’s weather warning notice for next 24 hours to fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry 

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Fishermen overcome Cyclone Ockhi, but shaken by seeing death face-to-face

    Though many fishermen were brought ashore safely and admitted to hospitals, many are yet to recover from the shock of wrestling the lashing waves and seeing death face-to-face.

    Stephan, a fisherman hailing from nearby Poonthura, said he was terrified on seeing a rescue boat move away without seeing them and hearing their cries.

    "It was the first time we were experiencing such huge waves and a rough sea. Luckily, the rescue boat came back and saved us," Stephan, who is recuperating at the Government Medical College Hospital here, said.

    Titus, another fisherman hailing from Neendakara in Kollam district, said he had never seen such a violent sea even in movies. His fellow fisherman Kennedy said their boat drifted aimlessly for around 100 km in the gusty winds. 

    Read more here

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Central Water Commission asks Tamil Nadu to closely monitor Ponnaiyar river, dams


    The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday asked authorities in Tamil Nadu to closely monitor the Ponnaiyar river for the next five-seven days after a shutter of the Krishnagiri dam got damaged recently, forcing release of water downstream, and in view of Cyclone Ockhi.


    The dam reached its full reservoir level (FRL) in September this year due to "very heavy rainfall" in the upper catchment of the Ponnaiyar river in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It started releasing water downstream. Due to this, its downstream reservoir, the Sathanur dam, neared its FRL.


    In such a situation, one of the shutters of the Krishnagiri dam got damaged and water started flowing through it on 29 November, the CWC said in its report.


    The CWC, however, has inferred that the peak flow from the Krishnagiri dam to downstream has already passed through the damaged spillway and that there will be reduction in the outflow "in case there is no further aggravation in the damage caused to the reservoir".


    "However, the effect of rainfall in Karnataka area if any in association with cyclonic storm Ockhi is to be monitored closely. — PTI

  • 15:57 (IST)

    MK Stalin takes to Twitter to urge Nirmala Sitharaman to mobilise efforts to save 1,000 fishermen stranded at sea

  • 15:50 (IST)

    MK Stalin writes to Nirmala Sitharaman demanding use of helicopters to carry out search and rescue operations 

    Family members of around 1,000 fishermen from Kanyakumari district have demanded that aerial searches and rescue operations should be launched to trace the missing men. The missing fishermen ventured into the deep seas when Cyclone Ockhi struck the southern Tamil Nadu coast.


    DMK Working President MK Stalin wrote to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on behalf of the families, saying, "Their families are very much afraid that the lives of the stranded fishermen are in great danger." 

    Protesting on the roads, the families on Saturday said the fisherfolk had ventured into the sea in around 100 boats three days back and have not returned. 

    Stalin told Sitharaman "immediate rescue measures must be undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard". Kanyakumari is one of the districts heavily battered by the cyclone since Thursday.

    According to the protesters, no one from the authorities has come and met them yet. They are now demanding the use of helicopters to carry out the search and rescue operations. 

    With inputs from IANS

  • 15:39 (IST)

    A look at rainfall forecast across India for the next 10 days

More than 500 fishermen stranded in the rough sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been rescued even as cyclone 'Ockhi' on Saturday lay centered over the South East Arabian Sea and about 250 kilometres near Amini Divi in the Lakshadweep Islands.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to nine with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.

The state government decided to urge the Centre to declare Cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the state, a national calamity.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted chief secretary KM Abraham with the task of preparing a memorandum in this regard, chief minister office (CMO) sources said.

Fresh spell of rain in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is "very likely" to become a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

With 'Ockhi' wreaking havoc in south Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by the cyclone.

A man watches a road that has been cut off due to floods caused by the cyclone Ockhi, which caused heavy damage in Kanyakumari. PTI

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K Palaniswamy during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Friday night, a state government release said.

Palaniswamy also discussed the situation with Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

He told Singh that Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli had suffered the worst damage, and detailed the relief work being carried out in "full swing" there, a release said.

The state government requested the Centre to deploy helicopters of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to search and rescue missing fishermen, mostly from Kanyakumari.

In Kanyakumari, power supply had been restored even as efforts are on to resume power supply in neighbouring areas like Nagercoil and Kuzhithurai.

Palaniswamy has announced Rs 25 crore for expediting relief and restoration work in the district.


Kanyakumari, besides Tirunelveli, had borne the brunt of Ochki cyclone, which uprooted hundreds of trees and crippled normal life.

The Coast Guard rescued 198 fishermen and 18 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu off the Western coast.

According to an official release, 18 fishing boats and 198 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have taken shelter in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Group of Islands (western coast).

In Kanyakumari, family members of missing fishermen staged a sit-in before state ministers RB Udhaya Kumar and P Thangamani for a while.

Vijayan said as many as 531 fishermen, stranded in the choppy waters off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued.

The Kerala government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the cyclonic storm.


Twenty nine relief camps have been set up to accommodate those marooned in coastal areas.

Strong winds touching 60-70 kmph on Saturday pounded the union territory of Lakshadweep where 1,047 people have been shifted to 31 relief camps.

"It is cloudy and strong winds touching 60-70 kmph is blowing with the worst-affected islands being Minicoy and Kalpeni," an official said.

Minicoy island received 14 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday morning, Met department sources said.

Coconut trees have been uprooted at various places and houses damaged in eastern Kalpeni and Minicoy, sources said, adding the extent of the damage was being assessed.

The breakwater jetty, embarkation and disembarkation point of ships have been damaged at Kalpeni from where at least 200 people have been shifted to safer places.

Vijayan said so far 393 people from Kerala have been rescued. Besides, 138 fishermen have been rescued from the Lakshadweep islands, he said.

Strong winds with speed touching 100-110 kmph and 45-55 kmph are likely to batter the Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts respectively during the next 24 hours under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Ockhi', a MeT bulletin said.

Squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, is very likely along the Kerala coast during the next 24 hours.

Stepping up their efforts, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued search for missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep.

While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep.

INS Sagardhwani recovered one body, 30 kilometres off the Thiruvananthapuram coast. The ship had earlier found another body, a defence spokesperson said.

Fifteen fishermen rescued by the Coast Guard are being brought to the Thiruvananthapuram coast, the official said.

Four fishermen were rescued by a Navy chopper on Saturday morning, 20 miles off Kochi.

A report from Thiruvanathapuram said families of fishermen, who are yet to return, expressed their anguish and protested by blocking roads at various places.

The women said they were waiting with prayers and tears for their beloved ones to return.

The state chief minister met some injured fishermen, who were rescued from the choppy waters, at the medical college hospital in Thiruvanathapuram and enquired about their well-being.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 11:50 am | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017 11:59 am


