More than 500 fishermen stranded in the rough sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been rescued even as cyclone 'Ockhi' on Saturday lay centered over the South East Arabian Sea and about 250 kilometres near Amini Divi in the Lakshadweep Islands.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to nine with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.
The state government decided to urge the Centre to declare Cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the state, a national calamity.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted chief secretary KM Abraham with the task of preparing a memorandum in this regard, chief minister office (CMO) sources said.
Fresh spell of rain in Tamil Nadu
Meanwhile, a fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is "very likely" to become a depression over the Bay of Bengal.
The system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
With 'Ockhi' wreaking havoc in south Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by the cyclone.
This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K Palaniswamy during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Friday night, a state government release said.
Palaniswamy also discussed the situation with Union home minister Rajnath Singh.
He told Singh that Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli had suffered the worst damage, and detailed the relief work being carried out in "full swing" there, a release said.
The state government requested the Centre to deploy helicopters of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to search and rescue missing fishermen, mostly from Kanyakumari.
In Kanyakumari, power supply had been restored even as efforts are on to resume power supply in neighbouring areas like Nagercoil and Kuzhithurai.
Palaniswamy has announced Rs 25 crore for expediting relief and restoration work in the district.
Kanyakumari, besides Tirunelveli, had borne the brunt of Ochki cyclone, which uprooted hundreds of trees and crippled normal life.
The Coast Guard rescued 198 fishermen and 18 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu off the Western coast.
According to an official release, 18 fishing boats and 198 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have taken shelter in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Group of Islands (western coast).
In Kanyakumari, family members of missing fishermen staged a sit-in before state ministers RB Udhaya Kumar and P Thangamani for a while.
Vijayan said as many as 531 fishermen, stranded in the choppy waters off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued.
The Kerala government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the cyclonic storm.
Twenty nine relief camps have been set up to accommodate those marooned in coastal areas.
Strong winds touching 60-70 kmph on Saturday pounded the union territory of Lakshadweep where 1,047 people have been shifted to 31 relief camps.
"It is cloudy and strong winds touching 60-70 kmph is blowing with the worst-affected islands being Minicoy and Kalpeni," an official said.
Minicoy island received 14 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday morning, Met department sources said.
Coconut trees have been uprooted at various places and houses damaged in eastern Kalpeni and Minicoy, sources said, adding the extent of the damage was being assessed.
The breakwater jetty, embarkation and disembarkation point of ships have been damaged at Kalpeni from where at least 200 people have been shifted to safer places.
Vijayan said so far 393 people from Kerala have been rescued. Besides, 138 fishermen have been rescued from the Lakshadweep islands, he said.
Strong winds with speed touching 100-110 kmph and 45-55 kmph are likely to batter the Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts respectively during the next 24 hours under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Ockhi', a MeT bulletin said.
Squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, is very likely along the Kerala coast during the next 24 hours.
Stepping up their efforts, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued search for missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep.
While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep.
INS Sagardhwani recovered one body, 30 kilometres off the Thiruvananthapuram coast. The ship had earlier found another body, a defence spokesperson said.
Fifteen fishermen rescued by the Coast Guard are being brought to the Thiruvananthapuram coast, the official said.
Four fishermen were rescued by a Navy chopper on Saturday morning, 20 miles off Kochi.
A report from Thiruvanathapuram said families of fishermen, who are yet to return, expressed their anguish and protested by blocking roads at various places.
The women said they were waiting with prayers and tears for their beloved ones to return.
The state chief minister met some injured fishermen, who were rescued from the choppy waters, at the medical college hospital in Thiruvanathapuram and enquired about their well-being.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 11:50 am | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017 11:59 am
Highlights
Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari today
Kerala minister engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations, but locals aren't satisfied
State tourism minister K Surendran and fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma have been engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations since 30 November and coordinating with the navy, air force and coast guard officials.
However, anger was mounting in coastal villages as they were unhappy with the authorities failing to take precautions before the cyclone hit the state.
"The authorities have failed miserably and the relief camps are also poorly managed with even the basic facilities not available. We have been demanding opening of a control room in our area but nothing has happened," said a Poonthura resident.
The fishermen have blocked traffic on Sunday in agitation.
With inputs from IANS
Kerala fishermen launch their own rescue operations, say 'authorities failed miserably'
The fishermen community on Sunday decided to launch their own rescue operations as 55 boats ventured into the sea to search for the 115 missing fishermen.
Rescue teams decided to step up their operations after a body in a highly decomposed state was recovered near the Vizhinjam coast.
The boats, 40 from Poonthura and 15 from Vizhinjam, left the shores with food and water.
Read the full story here
In Kerala, squally wind speeds of up to 65 km per hour expected
The IMD added:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Kerala coast during next 24 hours and along & off Karnataka coast during next 48 hours.
Never experienced such violent storms earlier, say rescued fishermen
As the navy, air force and coast guard continue conducting search and rescue operations, fishermen who returned to the shore safely had just one thing to say: They had never weathered such a violent storm in their experience. According to The New Indian Express, the rescued fishermen were seen shivering and asking for food. Most of them had bruises all over their bodies from trying to stay onboard their boats for two nights.
Titus, a fisherman from Kollam district, told TNIE he had never seen “such a violent sea even in movies”.
IMD warns heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep
"Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Lakshadweep till morning of 3rd December 2017," read the IMD release.
Tourism hit in Kerala due to cyclone
As Cyclone Ockhi slowly recedes from Kerala, cancellations and worried queries from tourists marked the start of the tourist season in the state. According to The Times of India, hoteliers and tour operators observed a drop in inquiries from people planning visits this week. "There have been many cancellations, especially from those who booked online. I received a few calls as well inquiring whether they could still enjoy the stay here in the wake of cyclone Ockhi," Sisupalan, the managing director of Sagara Beach Resort, Kovalam told TOI.
Cyclone Ockhi currently positioned at Latitude 11.7º N and Longitude 69.2º E, says NDMA
Fishermen in Gujarat, north Maharashtra advised not to venture into sea on 4 December
Mumbai likely to receive light rainfall on 4 December evening
Skymet Weather said that Mumbai can brace for some light showers by the evening of 4 December. It also added that the intensity of these rains will be light with moderate showers in some isolated pockets.
Electricity restoration work taking place in Kanyakumari district
Lakshadweep MP claims Indian Navy, Coast Guard failed to respond promptly
Lok Sabha MP PP Mohammed Faizal on Saturday alleged that the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard failed to respond promptly in tackling the crisis due to cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the Lakshadweep islands.
The Lakshadweep MP said he would write to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard. "We have not got adequate help from the Navy and the Coast Guard. They failed to respond promptly in the adverse situation," Faizal told PTI. He also said that he had spoken to home minister Rajnath Singh, who assured him that a team of officials would be sent to the island.
A defence spokesman, however, refused to comment on the allegations.
-PTI
WATCH: Stranded fishing vessel rescued by INS Sharda
Over 900 Kerala fishermen reach Maharashtra coast safely, says Devendra Fadanvis
Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra's Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
"In all 68 fishing boats, out of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu, have reached with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe," the Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet.
"Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back," he said.
Read more here
15 fishermen rescued off Colachel, Kanyakumari district
An Indian Coast Guard aircraft spotted 15 fishermen on two vessels six nautical miles off Colachel, Kanyakumari and rescued them by vectoring a vessel in vicinity on Sunday. The fishermen are safe, tweeted the Coast Guard.
Cyclone Ockhi's devastating effect could have been reduced if state disaster officials acted promptly
Experts firmly believe that the intensity of the devastation could have been reduced to a great extent, if not totally averted, had the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) risen to the occasion. Information available from different sources shows that the agency failed utterly on all fronts.
The biggest lapse on the part of the SDMA was its failure to disseminate the repeated warnings they received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other agencies about the deep depression in the Arabian Sea to the people.
Trivandrum IMD Director S Sudevan said that his department had passed on three alerts about the deep depression in the sea near the state since 29 November morning. But the authorities started acting only after receiving the third alert at 12 noon on 30 November. But by the time, the depression had developed into a cyclone and started wreaking havoc.
Read full article here
State-wise fact sheet of number of vessels deployed for rescue operations, lives saved
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to declare Ockhi as natural calamity
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted chief secretary KM Abraham with the task of preparing a memorandum in this regard, chief minister office (CMO) sources said.
Death toll rises to 26 in India, Sri Lanka
Thousands took to relief camps in Sri Lanka and southern India on Saturday to escape rising floodwaters after a cyclone killed at least 26 people.
Cyclone Ockhi has left 13 people dead in Sri Lanka and killed an equal number in India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu states since Friday as it churns in the Arabian Sea.
Eleven people, mostly fishermen, remained missing in the two countries as nearly 9,000 people sought shelter in relief camps.
-AFP
531 fishermen rescued off Kerala coast
More than 500 fishermen stranded in the rough sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been rescued even as cyclone 'Ockhi' on Saturday lay centered over the South East Arabian Sea and about 250 kilometres near Amini Divi in the Lakshadweep Islands.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to nine with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.
Read more here
K Palaniswamy urges Centre to involve navy, coast guard in search operations of missing fishermen
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy on Saturday requested Union home minister Rajnath Singh to involve the Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters for search and rescue of fishermen caught in mid sea in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.
Palaniswamy had requested deployment of helicopters in the search and rescue operations of fishermen who have not returned after they ventured into the sea a couple of days back.
Read more here
531 fishermen rescued off Kerala, Lakshadweep; Pinarayi Vijayan announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased
As many as 531 fishermen, stranded in the choppy waters off the Kerala and the Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
So far, 393 people from Kerala have been rescued, Vijayan said, as the state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of those who died in the storm.
Besides, 138 fishermen have been rescued from the Lakshadweep islands, he said.
Read more here
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy to grant Rs 25 crore for relief and restoration efforts in cyclone-hit Kanyakumari district, reports the New Indian Express
Extremely heavy rainfall likely over north Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours, says NDMA
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an "extremely heavy rainfalls" (>20 cm) warning for isolated areas in north Lakshadweep Islands during the next 24 hours. It also said heavy to very heavy rainfalls were likely in isolated areas of Kerala and south Lakshadweep islands.
Kerala CM slams 'fake news' related to rumours of rescue operations by a Japanese ship
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed rumours on Saturday after it came to light that Friday's reports of a Japanese merchant ship rescuing 60 Kerala fishermen caught in the deep seas, was "fake". Vijayan called those spreading the rumours "mad".
It was Thiruvananthapuram district Collector S Vasuki who told the media, on Friday evening, that she wished to thank the Japanese government as one of their ships had rescued 60 fishermen after Cyclone Ockhi struck the Kerala coasts. She said they would arrive at the Vizhinjam coast.
Following which, a huge crowd of anxious fishermen waited in Vizhinjam expecting to welcome their missing relatives. Many ambulances were also asked to be stationed at the port.
Later fresh news came that the Japanese ship since it was on its way to Kochi, it would drop the fishermen there. It was only late in the night that truth surfaced: "It was a fake news".
Read more here
Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura locals protest over missing fishermen
Here, relatives cry for a fisherman, who went missing in the rough sea due to a cyclone, in the coastal hamlets of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Locals in Poonthura came out in protest alleging rescue operations for the missing fishermen have been inadequate.
Image courtesy: PTI
After massive rescue operations, six boats, 73 fishermen return; 33 boats, 95 fishermen still missing: Fisheries minister D Jayakumar
More fishermen rescued on Saturday morning, some stuck in Lakshadweep waiting to get back: Nirmala Sitharaman
Intensity of rain, winds reduced at sea
On Saturday morning, the intensity of the rains and winds in the deep sea was reported to have come down. However, the meteorological office predicts rains are in the offing.
Among those rescued on Friday night, 40 are under medical observation at the Medical College hospital and another 28 at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Kerala government has already announced free ration to be supplied to the affected fishing villages.
-IANS
Angry relatives of missing fishermen protest in Kerala
Angry fishermen at Poonthura, a coastal hamlet near Thiruvananthapuram, blocked traffic as about a dozen fishermen from their village were yet to be traced.
A special Mass was held at the Poonthura St Thomas Church for the suffering. "There has been no word from my husband Gerald for the past three days. We have got no information from any one at all," said his grieving wife.
The families of the missing have now started to exhibit pictures of their loved ones to the media so as to send message to other parts of the state in case they were sighted.
-IANS
Cyclone Ockhi likely to move towards Gujarat, North Maharashtra
Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of dead: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
According to News18, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said family of those who dies in rain-related incidents will be given Rs 10 lakh as compensation. He also said that so far 393 people have been rescued across Kerala. 550 families have been evacuated to 30 relief camps in the state.
102 fishermen yet to return home in Kerala
The rescue operations jointly launched by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard after Cyclone Ockhi hit the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, resumed on Saturday with 102 Kerala fishermen yet to return home, a top state official said.
Thiruvananthapuram district Collector S Vasuki told the media that the 102 fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram cannot be termed as "missing". "These fishermen had gone into the sea. They are yet to reach home or they have not been able to contact their relatives here."
"The search operations now are aimed towards the Alappuzha area, as the boats would have run out of fuel. They would be drifting according to the wind direction. Hence the search operations are focusing towards Alappuzha," said Vasuki.
She also added that strict instructions have been given that "none should venture into the sea for fishing".
-IANS
Narendra Modi assures full assistance to K Palaniswamy due to cyclone Ockhi
On Friday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy, assuring him of full assistance in the wake of destruction by cyclone Ockhi, reported The Indian Express. Palaniswamy reportedly said the state government would soon seek Central funds to mitigate the damage caused by the cyclone.
Lakshadweep to witness incessant rains, gusty winds at speed of 120-145 kmph to lash islands
IMD warning for fishermen
Following is the official warning statement for fishermen near Kerala and Lakshadweep:
Squally weather with wind-speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely along and off Kerala coasts, gale wind-speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph is likely over Lakshadweep area till 2 pm 2 December. Fishermen are advised not to venture in to the sea.
IMD statement from Thiruvananthapuram for Kerala and Lakshadweep
Following is the official forecast statement from IMD Thiruvananthapuram:
Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at a few places till the morning on 2 December & heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hrs) at one or two places from morning of Saturday till the morning of 3 December in Kerala.
Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more in 24 hrs) at one or two places till morning of 2 December and heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hrs) at a few places from morning of Saturday till the morning of 3 December in Lakshadweep.
Rainfall recorded in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep in last 24 hours
Minicoy (136 mm), Karaikal (118 mm), Puducherry (109 mm), Cuddalore (108 mm), Nagapattinam (74 mm), Thiruvananthapuram (47 mm), Madurai (26 mm), Kozhikode (22 mm), Kanyakumari (12 mm), Amini Devi (8 mm), Kochi (0.6 mm) and Chennai (0.4 mm).
Kanyakumari in knee-deep water with no power
As Cyclone Ockhi moves towards Lakshadweep, rain ravaged states are likely to experience relief today. However, as this NDTV report, Kanyakumari in submerged in knee-deep water with no powerless as thousands remain strand across relief centres in the district.
The report states that 4,000 power lines in the Kanyakumari district have been damaged by the cyclonic storm. It may a week or more for the entire grid to be restored. Meanwhile, NDRF and state forces have been deployed for rescue operations.
Navy conducting rescue, rehabilitation in Lakshadweep; evacuation ordered in low lying areas
Top Navy officials said they deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations in the island.
Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, said the Indian Navy is putting in "maximum effort" to rescue fishermen from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Ockhi.
In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, officials said.
Five boats anchored at a jetty in Kalpeni were damaged in heavy rains, coupled with strong winds.
Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal said Kalpeni and Minicoy islands were badly hit by the cyclone but no casualties have been reported.
Faizal said seven persons were rescued from a sinking Uru, a large Dhow-type wooden ship, in the sea off Kavaratti.
-PTI
Sri Lanka Red Cross issues warning
The Sri Lankan Red Cross on Saturday said that showers or thundershowers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle, Puttalam and Matara districts.
105 fishermen drifting in eight boats rescued; eye of the storm close to Kavaratti
Fisherman named Johnson rescued off 32 nautical miles off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala
Cyclone Ockhi intensifies over Lakshadweep
Heavy rains lash South Tamil Nadu, Kerala; toll mounts to 12
Over 1,200 hit by cyclone in 2 districts lodged in relief camps
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said over 1,200 persons affected by Ockhi cyclone in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been lodged in relief camps, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the situation.
At a review meeting inChennai, the chief minister asked officials to expedite all works undertaken in the affected areas, even as scores of personnel have been deployed to address various issues, including restoring the power network.
As per the orders of the chief minister, 1,044 persons in Kanniyakumari have been lodged in 16 relief camps while the number was 205 in two camps in Tirunelveli, an official release said.
To expedite relief works in worst affected Kanniyakumari district, two NDRF teams and seven of the state disaster response agency have been deputed. "They, along with local officials, were rescuing people on a 'war-footing' from inundated areas," it said.
PTI
More rainfall predicted for Tamil Nadu
A low pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu, as the death toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district rose to five on Friday.
"A well marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said.
Read more
Congress, BJP flay LDF govt over delay in launching rescue operations
The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Friday slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.
The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.
They said various agencies including the Union home department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department had informed the state about the possible landing of the cyclone on Kerala shores days before.
Read more
Two passenger trains from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled
Navy saves 16 people in rescue operation, 40 expected to be stranded at sea
Rains batter Kanyakumari, other Tamil Nadu districts
Heavy rains battered southern districts of Tamil Nadu and state capital Chennai on Thursday night and early Friday morning, forcing the authorities to order the closure of schools and colleges.
Life in Kanyakumari was thrown out of gear due to heavy rain and strong winds. Over 1,000 affected people have been put up in camps, as per reports.
Nine persons have died in Tamil Nadu due to rains following the Ockhi cyclone in the last couple of days. Chief Minister E Palaniswami has declared ex-gratia to the bereaved families.
IANS
Maldives-based telecom company Dhiraagu drops call rates to India, Sri Lanka
High alert issued in Kerala and Lakshadweep
200 fishing boats yet to return to Kochi coast: All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association
Joseph Xavier, general secretary of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association said that nearly 200 fishing boats which left Kochi coast in the last few days are yet to return to safety, reported The New Indian Express.
“Usually, we used to receive advance warnings on the weather. But this time, there was no such notification. This is a matter of concern, given there were reports about the arrival of the cyclone at least two days ago,” Xavier said.
"Since most of the boats are co-owned by people belonging to Tamil Nadu and most of the workers are also from that state, it is also possible that the fishermen might have taken the boats to Colachel, Muttom and Thengapattanam," added Xavier.
K Palaniswamy announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
According to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of those deceased in Kanyakumari district due to heavy rains caused by cyclone Ockhi.
WATCH: Water logging in Sthanumalayan Temple in Kanyakumari's Suchindram
Cyclone Ockhi will start weakening from 3 Dec: Skymet
This seems to be going to Gujarat, says Twitterati
Expect light rain in Saurashtra: Skymet
Rainfall will be intermittent in Tamil Nadu but heavy to very heavy showers is expected in Lakshadweep. Skymet predicted that there will be light rains in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat as well.
Water logging after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI
Ockhi may lead to cloudy weather with light rain along Maharashtra coast, Mumbai
Cyclone Ockhi can lead to cloudy weather coupled with light rain for some parts along Maharashtra coast and Mumbai next week, reports have said. Indian Met Department issued warning to all ports.
Dos and Donts for Cyclone Ockhi
Insat Satellite image of cloud cover over south India
Image Courtesy: SkymetWeather.com
Eight fishermen floating at sea rescued by Indian Navy off Thiruvananthapuram coast
Rajnath Singh speaks to NDRF, monitoring situation closely
Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG NDRF and reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi. According to ANI, NDRF teams have been moved to the affected areas with several more on standby in case of further emergencies.
Families of missing fishermen mourn in Kerala
On Friday, relatives of the missing fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram lamented that they did not receive any cyclonic warnings from the administration.
Three fishermen rescued off Kerala coast, efforts on to rescue five more off Quilon coast
According to the Indian Coast Guard, three fishermen were rescued off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala on Friday morning. Rescue operations are going on to save five more fishermen sighted near Quilon coast in the state.
Rainfall level across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep; highest recorded in Minicoy, Kodaikanal, Coonoor
Death toll rises to nine in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
250 families rescued being rescued Suchindram in Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency
Six warships, two coast guard ship deployed: defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that a total of six warships, and two coast guard vessels from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been deployed along with additional air effort on Friday.
Heavy rains in Kerala
Punalur: 92 mm
Thiruvananthapuram: 79 mm
Minicoy (Lakshadweep): 191 mm
Five dead in Kanyakumari district due to rains
CNN-News18 reported that five people died in Kanyakumari district alone due to the heavy rains. The NDRF said it has one team already positioned in Trichur or regional district in Kerala. "As soon as we get a call from the state government they will be dispatched for work," said a NDRF official.
Two NDRF teams sent to Kanyakumari, Nagercoil districts
The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) said it has dispatched two teams to Kanyakumari and Nagercoil. "As per the state government's request, we will carry rescue operations. We will be involved in rescuing fisherman, inland area flooding, checking on building collapse and uprooted trees, and clearing the roads," the NDRF told CNN-News18.
Rains over Tamil Nadu in past 24 hours
Coonoor: 129 mm
Kodaikanal: 131 mm
Madurai: 46 mm
Atiramapattinam: 49 mm
Vellore: 53 mm
Dam levels rise in Tamil Nadu
Due to the heavy rains as a result of Cyclone Ockhi, water storage levels in the Periyar dam has increased by six feet and by one foot in the Vaigai dam, reported The Hindu. Periyar dam records 16,022 cusecs and the Vaigai dam at 2,507 cusecs.
Cyclone moving away from Kerala towards Lakshadweep
Heavy showers will continue for next 12 hours as it moves towards Lakshadweep over the next 48 hours, the Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat told CNN-News18.
Trains cancelled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Due to heavy rains, train services along the Nagercoil-Trivandrum section have been affected on the route. Eight trains (numbers 56313, 56310, 56386, 56362, 56363, 56389, 16791 and 16792) have been cancelled, reported The Indian Express. On Friday, six trains (numbers 56305, 56334, 56333, 56309, 56313, 56715) will remain cancelled.
Schools shut in Tamil Nadu today
Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kanyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Thoothukudi will remain closed on Friday due to the cyclonic storm Ockhi, according to Skymet Weather.
Eight dead, 90 fishermen missing
As Cyclone Ockhi intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, eight people were killed — four each — in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, reported PTI. Ninety fishermen are also missing, according to NDTV.
Cyclone Ockhi to become 'severe storm'
11:59 (IST)
Relief material being unloaded at Minicoy in Lakshadweep
11:56 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari today
11:33 (IST)
NDMA issues alert for fishermen
11:29 (IST)
Kerala minister engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations, but locals aren't satisfied
State tourism minister K Surendran and fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma have been engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations since 30 November and coordinating with the navy, air force and coast guard officials.
However, anger was mounting in coastal villages as they were unhappy with the authorities failing to take precautions before the cyclone hit the state.
"The authorities have failed miserably and the relief camps are also poorly managed with even the basic facilities not available. We have been demanding opening of a control room in our area but nothing has happened," said a Poonthura resident.
The fishermen have blocked traffic on Sunday in agitation.
With inputs from IANS
11:25 (IST)
Kerala fishermen launch their own rescue operations, say 'authorities failed miserably'
The fishermen community on Sunday decided to launch their own rescue operations as 55 boats ventured into the sea to search for the 115 missing fishermen.
Rescue teams decided to step up their operations after a body in a highly decomposed state was recovered near the Vizhinjam coast.
The boats, 40 from Poonthura and 15 from Vizhinjam, left the shores with food and water.
Read the full story here
11:10 (IST)
In Kerala, squally wind speeds of up to 65 km per hour expected
The IMD added:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Kerala coast during next 24 hours and along & off Karnataka coast during next 48 hours.
11:09 (IST)
10:58 (IST)
Vessel with 19 fishermen head for the shore for safe disembarkation
10:54 (IST)
Heavy rains expected in Lakshadweep during next 12 hours
10:50 (IST)
Never experienced such violent storms earlier, say rescued fishermen
As the navy, air force and coast guard continue conducting search and rescue operations, fishermen who returned to the shore safely had just one thing to say: They had never weathered such a violent storm in their experience. According to The New Indian Express, the rescued fishermen were seen shivering and asking for food. Most of them had bruises all over their bodies from trying to stay onboard their boats for two nights.
Titus, a fisherman from Kollam district, told TNIE he had never seen “such a violent sea even in movies”.
10:34 (IST)
Heavy rains in store for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
A fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low-pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is "very likely" to become a depression over the Bay of Bengal, reported News18. The system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
10:28 (IST)
IMD warns heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep
"Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and heavy (7-11cm in 24 hrs) to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Lakshadweep till morning of 3rd December 2017," read the IMD release.
10:24 (IST)
140 fishermen still feared missing in Kerala
140 fishermen in Kerala are feared to be missing, reported India Today. As rescue operations continue, 55 boats have been pressed into service. The death toll is also likely to increase.
10:19 (IST)
Indian Coast Guard deploys 10 ships, 3 aircraft for rescue operations
10:15 (IST)
Tourism hit in Kerala due to cyclone
As Cyclone Ockhi slowly recedes from Kerala, cancellations and worried queries from tourists marked the start of the tourist season in the state. According to The Times of India, hoteliers and tour operators observed a drop in inquiries from people planning visits this week. "There have been many cancellations, especially from those who booked online. I received a few calls as well inquiring whether they could still enjoy the stay here in the wake of cyclone Ockhi," Sisupalan, the managing director of Sagara Beach Resort, Kovalam told TOI.
10:08 (IST)
WATCH: Indian Coast Guard rescuing fishermen off Kerala coast
10:05 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi currently positioned at Latitude 11.7º N and Longitude 69.2º E, says NDMA
10:02 (IST)
Graphic representation of search and rescue operations being conducted
10:00 (IST)
19 more fishermen rescued off Colachel coast
09:55 (IST)
Fishermen in Gujarat, north Maharashtra advised not to venture into sea on 4 December
09:53 (IST)
Mumbai likely to receive light rainfall on 4 December evening
Skymet Weather said that Mumbai can brace for some light showers by the evening of 4 December. It also added that the intensity of these rains will be light with moderate showers in some isolated pockets.
09:51 (IST)
Satellite image of Cyclone Ockhi over India
09:49 (IST)
Electricity restoration work taking place in Kanyakumari district
09:47 (IST)
Lakshadweep MP claims Indian Navy, Coast Guard failed to respond promptly
Lok Sabha MP PP Mohammed Faizal on Saturday alleged that the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard failed to respond promptly in tackling the crisis due to cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the Lakshadweep islands.
The Lakshadweep MP said he would write to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard. "We have not got adequate help from the Navy and the Coast Guard. They failed to respond promptly in the adverse situation," Faizal told PTI. He also said that he had spoken to home minister Rajnath Singh, who assured him that a team of officials would be sent to the island.
A defence spokesman, however, refused to comment on the allegations.
-PTI
09:42 (IST)
WATCH: Stranded fishing vessel rescued by INS Sharda
09:41 (IST)
Over 900 Kerala fishermen reach Maharashtra coast safely, says Devendra Fadanvis
Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra's Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
"In all 68 fishing boats, out of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu, have reached with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe," the Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet.
"Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back," he said.
Read more here
09:37 (IST)
15 fishermen rescued off Colachel, Kanyakumari district
An Indian Coast Guard aircraft spotted 15 fishermen on two vessels six nautical miles off Colachel, Kanyakumari and rescued them by vectoring a vessel in vicinity on Sunday. The fishermen are safe, tweeted the Coast Guard.
09:32 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi's devastating effect could have been reduced if state disaster officials acted promptly
Experts firmly believe that the intensity of the devastation could have been reduced to a great extent, if not totally averted, had the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) risen to the occasion. Information available from different sources shows that the agency failed utterly on all fronts.
The biggest lapse on the part of the SDMA was its failure to disseminate the repeated warnings they received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other agencies about the deep depression in the Arabian Sea to the people.
Trivandrum IMD Director S Sudevan said that his department had passed on three alerts about the deep depression in the sea near the state since 29 November morning. But the authorities started acting only after receiving the third alert at 12 noon on 30 November. But by the time, the depression had developed into a cyclone and started wreaking havoc.
Read full article here
09:30 (IST)
State-wise fact sheet of number of vessels deployed for rescue operations, lives saved
09:27 (IST)
Fact sheet of number of Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard vessels deployed
09:25 (IST)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to declare Ockhi as natural calamity
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entrusted chief secretary KM Abraham with the task of preparing a memorandum in this regard, chief minister office (CMO) sources said.
09:20 (IST)
Death toll rises to 26 in India, Sri Lanka
Thousands took to relief camps in Sri Lanka and southern India on Saturday to escape rising floodwaters after a cyclone killed at least 26 people.
Cyclone Ockhi has left 13 people dead in Sri Lanka and killed an equal number in India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu states since Friday as it churns in the Arabian Sea.
Eleven people, mostly fishermen, remained missing in the two countries as nearly 9,000 people sought shelter in relief camps.
-AFP
09:12 (IST)
531 fishermen rescued off Kerala coast
More than 500 fishermen stranded in the rough sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been rescued even as cyclone 'Ockhi' on Saturday lay centered over the South East Arabian Sea and about 250 kilometres near Amini Divi in the Lakshadweep Islands.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to nine with the recovery of two more bodies, officials said.
Read more here
09:11 (IST)
Updates for 3 December, 2017 begin here
18:11 (IST)
Stranded fisherman being brought to Kerala coast by Indian Navy personnel, in Kochi on Saturday. PTI
17:48 (IST)
Measures taken to prevent outbreak of epidemic in rain-hit areas, says Tamil Nadu health minister
Steps have been taken to prevent a possible outbreak of an epidemic in rain-hit areas in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Saturday.
Health department officials are monitoring the situation in rain-affected areas of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, Vijayabhaskar told reporters in Coimbatore.
Rescue and relief works are being undertaken on a war-footing in these areas, he added. — PTI
17:42 (IST)
Mapping of Cyclone Warning for Lakshadweep Islands by Google. Read the public alert here
17:38 (IST)
K Palaniswamy urges Centre to involve navy, coast guard in search operations of missing fishermen
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy on Saturday requested Union home minister Rajnath Singh to involve the Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters for search and rescue of fishermen caught in mid sea in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.
Palaniswamy had requested deployment of helicopters in the search and rescue operations of fishermen who have not returned after they ventured into the sea a couple of days back.
Read more here
17:33 (IST)
IMD update on Cyclone Ockhi
IMD says the cyclone system is likely to concentrate into depression during next 36 hours and it is likely to intensify and move west northwards towards north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coast during next 3 to 4 days.
17:30 (IST)
Four injured as century-old building collapses due to incessant rains, landslides throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu
Four persons were injured, when a century-old building, housing a tea shop, collapsed near the District Collectorate in Udhagamandalam on Saturday, police said.
The rains for the past three days had made the building totally wet and it collapsed suddenly this morning, resulting in four persons being caught under the debris, they added. The injured were rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital.
Meanwhile, more than 12 landslides have occurred in the hilly Nilgiris district, near Kothagiri, Wellington and Kallar, disrupting vehicular traffic, police said adding restoration works are underway.
The landslides also resulted in the cancellation of services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam for the second day today, they added. — PTI
17:22 (IST)
Kerala locals protest for better relief measures in Thiruvananthapuram, reports ANI
17:17 (IST)
Three Kerala fishermen rescued and brought to Trivandrum Air Force Station, admitted to hospital for treatment
17:02 (IST)
AIADMK faction deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urges Central, State governments to take up relief efforts for those affected by Cyclone Ockhi
16:53 (IST)
Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management forwards IMD’s weather warning notice for next 24 hours to fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
16:42 (IST)
Fishermen overcome Cyclone Ockhi, but shaken by seeing death face-to-face
Though many fishermen were brought ashore safely and admitted to hospitals, many are yet to recover from the shock of wrestling the lashing waves and seeing death face-to-face.
Stephan, a fisherman hailing from nearby Poonthura, said he was terrified on seeing a rescue boat move away without seeing them and hearing their cries.
"It was the first time we were experiencing such huge waves and a rough sea. Luckily, the rescue boat came back and saved us," Stephan, who is recuperating at the Government Medical College Hospital here, said.
Titus, another fisherman hailing from Neendakara in Kollam district, said he had never seen such a violent sea even in movies. His fellow fisherman Kennedy said their boat drifted aimlessly for around 100 km in the gusty winds.
Read more here
16:09 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi's devastating effect could have been reduced if state disaster officials had acted promptly
Experts firmly believe that the intensity of the devastation could have been reduced to a great extent, if not totally averted, had the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) risen to the occasion. Information available from different sources shows that the agency failed utterly on all fronts.
The biggest lapse on the part of the SDMA was its failure to disseminate the repeated warnings they received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other agencies about the deep depression in the Arabian Sea to the people.
Trivandrum IMD Director S Sudevan said that his department had passed on three alerts about the deep depression in the sea near the state since 29 November morning. But the authorities started acting only after receiving the third alert at 12 noon on 30 November. But by the time, the depression had developed into a cyclone and started wreaking havoc.
Full analysis here
16:01 (IST)
Central Water Commission asks Tamil Nadu to closely monitor Ponnaiyar river, dams
The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday asked authorities in Tamil Nadu to closely monitor the Ponnaiyar river for the next five-seven days after a shutter of the Krishnagiri dam got damaged recently, forcing release of water downstream, and in view of Cyclone Ockhi.
The dam reached its full reservoir level (FRL) in September this year due to "very heavy rainfall" in the upper catchment of the Ponnaiyar river in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It started releasing water downstream. Due to this, its downstream reservoir, the Sathanur dam, neared its FRL.
In such a situation, one of the shutters of the Krishnagiri dam got damaged and water started flowing through it on 29 November, the CWC said in its report.
The CWC, however, has inferred that the peak flow from the Krishnagiri dam to downstream has already passed through the damaged spillway and that there will be reduction in the outflow "in case there is no further aggravation in the damage caused to the reservoir".
"However, the effect of rainfall in Karnataka area if any in association with cyclonic storm Ockhi is to be monitored closely. — PTI
15:57 (IST)
MK Stalin takes to Twitter to urge Nirmala Sitharaman to mobilise efforts to save 1,000 fishermen stranded at sea
15:50 (IST)
MK Stalin writes to Nirmala Sitharaman demanding use of helicopters to carry out search and rescue operations
Family members of around 1,000 fishermen from Kanyakumari district have demanded that aerial searches and rescue operations should be launched to trace the missing men. The missing fishermen ventured into the deep seas when Cyclone Ockhi struck the southern Tamil Nadu coast.
DMK Working President MK Stalin wrote to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on behalf of the families, saying, "Their families are very much afraid that the lives of the stranded fishermen are in great danger."
Protesting on the roads, the families on Saturday said the fisherfolk had ventured into the sea in around 100 boats three days back and have not returned.
Stalin told Sitharaman "immediate rescue measures must be undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard". Kanyakumari is one of the districts heavily battered by the cyclone since Thursday.
According to the protesters, no one from the authorities has come and met them yet. They are now demanding the use of helicopters to carry out the search and rescue operations.
With inputs from IANS
15:39 (IST)
A look at rainfall forecast across India for the next 10 days