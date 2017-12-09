Cyclone Ockhi: K Palaniswamy condoles death of two Tamil Nadu fishermen, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy on Saturday condoled the death of two fishermen from the state who were killed during cyclone Ockhi recently.

The body of one of the deceased, Sabinan, was found in Lakshadweep islands, he said in a statement.

Sabinan, hailing from Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district had died while fishing in the sea after Ockhi cyclone struck Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts, he said without elaborating.

Another person, Judu, also met with a similar fate, he said, and expressed his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Palaniswamy also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.