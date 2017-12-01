Cyclone Ockhi intensifies to severe cyclonic storm, heavy rains batter coastal areas in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ockhi intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" on Friday and moved to the Arabian Sea. It lay centred around 80 kilometres north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.

Under its influence, heavy rains continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, killing twelve people in the last two days and crippling normal life at numerous places.

218 fishermen rescued, as death toll in affected areas rises to 12

An IANS report from Thiruvananthapuram said as many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off Kerala's coast due to inclement weather conditions, were brought safely to the shore on Friday even as the death toll from storm-related incidents rose to seven in the state.

The fishermen were brought safely to the shore through active coordination between various security agencies including Indian Navy, airforce and coast Guards. Meanwhile, 60 of these fishermen were also saved by a Japanese cargo vessel.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is yet to know the exact number of persons who were still stranded in the sea. However, he added that efforts were on to rescue all those people.

In Tamil Nadu, where the death toll reached five, Chief Minister K Palaniswamy took stock of the situation in the wake of the havoc wreaked by the cyclone. Palaniswamy announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of all those who lost their lives due to the severe storm, an official release said.

Cyclone throwing life out of gear in coastal areas

With rains continuing to hit normal life in south Tamil Nadu, authorities on Friday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in five districts, including Kanyakumari. Southern Railway officials said some train services in Kanyakumari and Nagercoil were cancelled due to the poor weather conditions, while others ran late.

In Kerala, Vijayan cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea for rescuing fellow fishers as the sea was very rough. The state government received the cyclone warning on Thursday afternoon and started its relief and rescue measures immediately, he said.

In Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted 579 trees, it said, adding, efforts are on to remove them.

Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal said Kalpeni and Minicoy islands were badly hit by the cyclone but no casualties have been reported.

Faizal said seven persons were rescued from a sinking Uru, a large Dhow-type wooden ship, in the sea off Kavaratti.

The MP said he held telephonic talks with Home Minister Rajnath Singh who assured him that a team of officials from the ministry will be sent to assess the damage.

Central Water Commission CWC warns of rivers rising in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

As mentioned earlier, the meteorological department has predicted that heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 24 hours. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has said that this pouring might trigger a rapid rise in the water level of the rivers in the two southern states.

A CWC advisory said the west-flowing rivers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzzha and Ernakulam in Kerala were likely to rise over the next 24 hours and then, slowly fall as the rains reduced.

However, the rivers in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari were likely to remain in a "high flood" situation during the period, the advisory said, adding that the water level in these rivers was expected to dip as the effect of the rainfall reduced.

Relief camps set up to help people in low-lying coastal areas

Life in Kanyakumari was thrown out of gear due to heavy rain and strong winds. Over 1,200 affected people from Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been accommodated in camps, as per officials.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhaya Kumar, deputed to Kanyakumari to monitor relief work, said steps have been taken to drain water from inundated areas.

To expedite relief work in Kanyakumari, one of the the worst hit areas by the cyclone, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and seven teams of state disaster response agency have been deployed in Tamil Nadu.

The teams, along with local administration, were rescuing people on a 'war-footing' from inundated areas.

The Kerala state government, on the other hand, has opened 29 relief camps in various places. A total of 2,755 people, from 491 families are in these camps, government sources said.

Rescue operations underway

The Kerala chief minister said the state has asked the defence ministry to deploy more aircraft for rescue operations as the cyclonic storm was moving towards Lakshadweep.

Top navy officials said they deployed two ships to the Lakshadweep Islands for carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations on the island.

Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, said the Indian Navy is putting in "maximum effort" to rescue fishermen from the sea, which is very rough under the influence of Ockhi.

In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, officials said. Precautionary measures have also been taken at Kavaratti and Agatti where the cyclone is expected to hit on Friday night.

Pon Radhakrishnan seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's help to rescue fishermen

In Delhi, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan sought Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's help to rescue fishermen stranded in the sea. A release from Radhakrishnan's office said he urged Sitharaman to help deploy an adequate number of ships, naval personnel and IAF to rescue the fishermen. Sitharaman "assured" the minister of all help in this regard.

Congress, BJP slam LDF government

Anxious relatives of the missing fishermen, including women, blocked traffic and raised slogans in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, protesting the delay in their rescue.

In Kerala, Opposition Congress and BJP slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen stranded amid rough sea conditions.

The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.

They said various agencies including the Union Home Department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department had informed the state about the possible landing of a cyclone on Kerala shores days before.

Cyclone likely to intensify

According to the meteorological department, Cyclone Ockhi, which translate to 'eye' in Bengali, is expected to cross the Lakshadweep Islands in 24 hours.

It said a strong depression in the Andaman region will further intensify in two days and move towards south Tamil Nadu or the north Andhra Pradesh coast over three-four days. "A well-marked low pressure is lying over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. It is expected to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours," Regional Meteorological Centre Director S Balachandran told PTI.

The system is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coast in the next four days. "This is the current situation and we are monitoring the system," he added.

In the next 24 hours, more rain is expected in most places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rainfall can be expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul, he said.

With inputs from agencies