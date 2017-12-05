Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Coast Guard aircraft locates 15 fishing boats off Lakshadweep, rushes relief

During the ongoing search and rescue operation to locate fishermen stranded due to Cyclone Ockhi, the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday provided relief to the crew of 15 fishing boats after sighting them in the sea off Lakshadweep.

In a press release, the Coast Guard said that a Dornier aircraft on search mission found the cluster of fishing boats about 40 kilometres apart from each other, and 125 kilometres from Bitra island.

The Coast Guard ship Samrat was immediately diverted to provide assistance to the fishing boats. Fourteen of the boats belonged to Tamil Nadu, while one boat belonged to Kerala.

The Coast Guard provided the 184 people in the boats with food and water. Critical first aid was provided by ICGS Samrat to stabilise vitals of three fishermen who were also found to be severely dehydrated.

"ICGS Samrat further has been directed to vector the fishing boats to shelter area near Bitra island," the press statement said.

In its extensive search and rescue efforts, the Coast Guard has deployed over 22 surface platforms and five aircrafts.

According to the press release, an international lookout notice has also been raised by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai for informing the merchant vessels to report the position of stranded fishing boats/survivors in the effected sea area of the cyclone.

Since the onset of Cyclone Ockhi, the Indian Coast Guard in the western region has rescued 367 people so far, claimed the press release.

In view of Cyclone Ockhi, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday asked fishermen in both eastern and western coasts not to venture out in the sea for the next three days.

In its advisory, the NDMA further said that the fishermen along and off Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts should not venture into the sea from 6 to 8 December while fishermen off Andaman and Nicobar Islands were advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Wednesday.

Fishermen living along and off South Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts were advised not to venture into the sea till Wednesday morning.

After wreaking havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands, Cyclone Ockhi passed the Mumbai coast and moved closer to Gujarat on Tuesday.

The severe cyclonic storm will move over east-central Arabian sea and move further north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kilometres per hour and lay centred over east-central Arabian sea at Latitude 17.5º N and Longitude 70.4º E, about 480 kilometres southwest of Surat and 300 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai.