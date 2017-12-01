Cyclone Ockhi: Congress, BJP flay LDF govt over delay in launching rescue operations for stranded fishermen

Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Friday slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.

The Opposition alleged that the CPM-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received a prior warning about the cyclone.

They said various agencies including the Union home department, National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) had informed the state about the possible landing of the cyclone on Kerala shores days before.

It was a grave lapse from the side of the government that all these warnings were ignored by them, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

It has been a practice worldwide to take precautionary measures including the evacuation of people before the cyclone lashes the coast, he said.

He alleged that only after the cyclone wreaked havoc did the state government launch any effort in this regard.

The Opposition leader in the Assembly also alleged that the government failed in bringing back the stranded fishermen and also providing timely treatment to those who were brought to the shore.

Hitting out at the LDF government, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said it was unfortunate that the authorities had not even opened a control room to provide information to people on relief operations.

He also said union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman had assured all necessary support by the Centre for the rescue operations.

