You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cyclone Ockhi aftermath: Tamil Nadu govt announces compensation of Rs 5,000 each to affected tribal families in Kanyakumari

IndiaPTIDec, 15 2017 20:02:17 IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5000 each for over 1500 tribal families affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari district.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy said it was brought to his notice that 1,524 tribal families in various parts of Kanyakumari could not take up their vocation following the cyclone and that their livelihood had been severely affected.

"Considering their situation, I have directed that a relief of Rs 5000 be provided to each family," he said in a statement.

Kanyakumari was one of the worst-hit districts by Cyclone Ockhi. Many fishermen from the district are stranded elsewhere while others are still missing.


The state government has already announced relief for fishermen and farmers of the district.


Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 08:02 pm | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017 08:02 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores