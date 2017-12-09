Cyclone Ockhi aftermath: Shipping ministry's special officer deputed to oversee rescue operations

Kanyakumari: Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Saturday said a special officer from the shipping ministry has been deputed to oversee rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi, after representations from fishermen of hamlets in this district.

He said fishermen, who were stranded in other states after Cyclone Ockhi were being brought back to Tamil Nadu.

"Arrangements are being made for the same. Necessary steps are being taken," he told reporters.

Radhakrishnan said 16 boats which had strayed to other states had left from there, and 12 more were ready to leave.

As there was another depression in the bay their departure has been delayed, he said adding a big ship had been deployed to trace the missing fishermen.

He said 1,000 litres diesel and other assistance was being provided to the fishermen and added that efforts have been taken to repair damages to their boats.