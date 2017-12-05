Cyclone Ockhi: 1,540 people rescued from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshwadeep; Coast Guard, navy ships pressed into action

New Delhi: As many as 1,540 people, affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep, have been rescued by various agencies, the government said on Monday.

A total of 243 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 250 fishermen in Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued so far, an official statement said, after a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.

Relief material is also being provided to inmates in relief camps set up by the government agencies and state governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep administration, which were also taking prompt action in dealing with the situation, it said.

The central government has deployed 10 Coast Guard ships, six aircraft, four helicopters, 10 Navy ships for rescue and relief, it said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also called up Tamil Nadu and Kerala chief ministers and assured them of all help in dealing with the crisis. Singh spoke to Edappadi Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, about the situation in areas affected by the cyclone, a home ministry official said.

He also called up the administrator of Lakshadweep, Farooq Khan, and enquired about the situation in the islands. The Centre is providing all possible assistance to these states and union territories and, rescue and relief operations are going on in full swing, the official said.

