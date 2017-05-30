Cyclone Mora: IMD asks fishermen not to venture into sea in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea in Odisha as severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' crossed the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, raising possibility of rains at many places in the state.

The storm over Northeast Bay of Bengal moved further North-Northeastward and latest observations indicate that it crossed Bangladesh coast about 30 km south of Chittagong this morning, the IMD office said.

The system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards towards northeastern states and weaken into a cyclonic storm and then into a deep depression.

Under its impact, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in districts of north Odisha and a few places over south Odisha during next 24 hours, it said.

Advice for hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports has been issued, the IMD office said adding fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

The Odisha Government has already alerted the Collectors of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts to remain in a state of preparedness to deal with any situation in view of 'Mora'.

State's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty had held a meeting with senior officials to review preparedness to meet the situation.

Collectors of other districts have also been instructed to remain watchful in view of the storm. According to the IMD, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts may receive rainfall due to the impact of Mora.