Custodial death case: Gujarat crime branch registers FIR against ACP, three other policemen

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Crime Branch on Monday registered a first information report against four policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), for the custodial death of a murder accused at Maninagar police station in the city in 2014.

The case was registered under section 302 of the IPC (murder) against the then ACP, a police inspector and two other junior policemen of Maninagar police station, said a senior Crime Branch officer.

On 16 November, 2014, 22-year-old Vivek Rana, arrested for rioting and murder, died shortly after he was shifted to LG Hospital by the officials of Maninagar police station. The probe was handed over to the city Crime Branch as his sister alleged that he was tortured in custody. Police had claimed that Rana was admitted to hospital when he showed symptoms of epilepsy attack.

He was among 18 youngsters arrested for attacking people and vandalising shops and vehicles in Maninagar area a few days earlier. The accused wanted to establish their `dominance' in the area, police said.

One of those injured in the attack, rickshaw driver Shivaji Patil, died during treatment.