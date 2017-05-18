CUSAT CAT results 2017 to be declared today afternoon, check your grades on cusat.ac.in

The Cochin University for Science and Technology (CUSAT) is likely to release results to the recently conducted Common Entrance Test (CAT) 2017 on Thursday.

Candidates who gave the CAT can check the results on the official website of the CUSAT, cusat.ac.in. All students have been advised to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers and registration numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

According to a report on Indian Express, the CUSAT CAT 2017 was conducted on 30 April, in two batches. Candidates were given three marks for every correct answer and one mark was deducted for every wrong answer.

The university conducted CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses.

It also said that after results are announced on Thursday, candidates will move on to interview and group discussion rounds, scheduled to be held from 29 May to June 14, 2017. The list of names of the candidates selected for the MBA interviews/GD rounds will also be available on the official website.