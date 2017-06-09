Curfew-like restrictions imposed in Kashmir valley to prevent protests called by separatists

Srinagar: Authorities in the Kashmir valley imposed curfew-like restrictions in seven police station areas on Friday to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of a youth in security firing earlier this week.

The areas include Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, M.R.Gunj, Kralkhud, Maisuma and Safa Kadal police stations.

Restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was also imposed in the district headquarters of Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Badgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kupwara.

The separatists have called for general shutdown and protests against the killing of Adil Farooq Magrey of Zanawpora village, who was killed when a stone-pelting mob clashed with the security forces to disrupt an anti-militancy operation in the village on Tuesday.

All educational institutions, including colleges and schools have also been closed across the Kashmir Valley to prevent protests by students.

Examinations scheduled for Friday have been postponed.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal town have been suspended.

While senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house arrest, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq was placed under house arrest on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik has gone underground as he plans to lead the protest in Lal Chowk.

Heavy deployments have also been made in places where restrictions have not been imposed.

Authorities have already suspended 3G and 4G mobile internet services in the valley and reduced the speed of fixed landline broadband facilities.