Curfew imposed in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur following protests against lynching of four

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: Protest against lynching of four persons intensified on Sunday and the police had to fire in the air to disperse a mob, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in four areas.

Police fired in the air to disperse a mob that blocked roads in Mango area, demanding arrest of culprits involved in the lynching of four persons of a community at Rajnagar in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday. "Police fired in the air and hurled tear gas shells to disperse the mob in Mango. However, the situation is under control now and adequate force have been deployed in the area," Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum district Amit Kumar said.

Besides Mango, members of that community also put up road blockade in Dhatkidih under Bistupur police station area. Four persons the community were lynched on Thursday by villagers suspecting them to be child lifters in Seraikela-Kharswan district, while three others of another community were also beaten to death on the same suspicion at Nagadih in East Singhbhum district the same day.

People had blocked Bistupur station road yesterday also demanding arrest of those involved in the lynching. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in four police station areas of the steel city here in view of the prevailing tension.

The prohibitory order would be in effect between 10pm Sunday and 6am Monday in Mango, Azadnagar, Olidih and MGM police station limits as a precautionary measure, sub-divisional officer (Dhalbhum), Manoj Ranjan said.

"We have deployed adequate force including Rapid Action Force to maintain law and order," he said. Meanwhile, Congress attacked Raghuvar Das government on the issue and alleged that "jungle raj" was prevailing in the state. "Beginning from Jamshedpur, Seraikela, Dhanbad and Bokaro, the rumours of child lifting has been gaining ground for the last seven days, which led to lynching," AICC spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said in a statement.

The chief minister on Saturday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family members of each of the deceased. He had also condemned the incidents and directed the officials to identify those who were spreading rumours of child lifters and taking law into their own hands.

NN 05202329