Curbs on movement of people imposed in parts of Kashmir as separatists call for strike

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions on the movement of people in many areas of Kashmir on Saturday as a precautionary measure in view of a strike called by the separatists to protest the killing of two civilians allegedly in security forces firing.

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar, Kulgam and Pulwama districts, officials said.

They said restrictions on the movement of people have been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police station areas are Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal and MR Gunj, the officials said.

They said curbs were imposed in entire Kulgam district as well as in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

In the other sensitive places in south Kashmir, heavy deployment of security forces has been made to maintain law and order, the officials said.

The authorities have closed all educational institutions in Anantnag and Pulwama districts as a precautionary measure.

University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled to for today in view of the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected elsewhere in Kashmir Valley due to the strike called by the separatists against the killing of civilians.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut, while public transport was off the roads.

While the separatists — chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Yasin Malik, have called for a strike against the civilian killings, the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation had called for a shutdown against the implementation of the proposed Goods and Service Tax in the state.