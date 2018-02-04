CSBC Bihar Police results declared: Candidates may check marks at csbc.bih.nic.in

The long-awaited results of the Bihar Police Constable exam was released on Saturday on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in, according to media reports.

The exam, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on 15 and 22 October across Bihar, witnessed a total of 11.29 lakh candidates appearing for 9,900 vacancies in the ranks of Bihar Police, The Indian Express reported.

Candidate have to score a minimum of 30 out of 100 marks in the written examination in order to get selected for further rounds, which would include a physical endurance test, the report added.

Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

On the homepage, click on the result link Step 3 : A pdf file will open

: A pdf file will open Step 4: Check your roll number in the file

Check your roll number in the file Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

The final merit list of this examination will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in the physical fitness test, NDTV reported.

CSBC had begun the online application process for the examination in July 2017, and application process continued until August 2017, the report added.