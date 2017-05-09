CS Karnan left for Chennai on early morning flight: Bengal Police

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan left for Chennai on Tuesday morning even as the Supreme Court directed the West Bengal Police Director General to implement "forthwith" its order sentencing the judge to jail for six months.

While a senior Bengal Police officer said police were yet to receive a copy of the apex court's order, personnel of the Newtown police station went to Karnan's residence in the morning, but found he was not there.

"We are waiting for the order from them. Let the order come. We will proceed accordingly," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma told IANS.

He refused to share any more information on the matter.

But an officer of Newtown police station confirmed that a team was sent to Karnan's residence "Rosedale" to enquire about his whereabouts.

"They found he was not there in his flat. The team was told that he had left for Chennai on an early morning flight," the officer said.

Asked whether the team was also under instruction to arrest the judge, the officer replied in the negative.

"We have not received any such order yet. The team was sent only to check whether he is still there in his flat."

The apex court on Tuesday held Karnan guilty of contempt and sent him to jail.

The court ordered the Director General of West Bengal Police to constitute a team for the implementation of its order "forthwith".