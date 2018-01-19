Budget 2018
CRPF Special DG Sudeep Lakhtakia appointed as new Director General of NSG, to succeed SP Singh

India PTI Jan 19, 2018 19:27:32 IST

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Sudeep Lakhtakia has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of the 'black cats' commando force NSG.

File image of Senior IPS officer Sudeep Lakhtakia. Twitter@capt_ivane

An order appointing the 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Telangana cadre was on Friday issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The officer is currently serving as a Special DG in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in New Delhi.

He will take over from incumbent SP Singh who will retire from the post of NSG DG on 31 January.

Lakhtakia will be at the top post of the elite counter-terror force till July next year, which is also his scheduled retirement.

The National Security Guard (NSG) was raised as the federal contingency force to counter terrorists and hijack-like incidents in 1984.

The commandos of the force are based in five hubs across the country, apart from their main garrison in Gurgaon's Manesar, and they also render personal security to some of the most high-profile VVIPs like Home Minister Rajnath Singh and some chief ministers.


Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 19:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 19:27 PM

