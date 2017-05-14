CRPF, Jharkhand Police seize huge Naxal ammunition cache in Lohardagga district

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 14 2017 18:33:03 IST

Ranchi: Security forces have seized over 1,000 bullets, 5,000 detonators and 200 kg of explosives from an ammunition dump of Naxalites in Jharkhand.

CRPF offcials display explosives recovered from Lohardagga (Jharkhand) during search operation. PTI

A joint team of the CRPF and the state police had launched a search in the jungles of Murhukarchatoli and Husru in Lohardaga district, officials said, adding the team made the seizure late last evening.

The cache includes 1,010 bullets of different calibre, 5,100 detonators, 21,600 feet-long explosive cordex wire and explosives weighing 200 kg.

The seized ammunition has been handed over to the state police, they said.

A similar dump was unearthed by the joint security forces squad in the same district few days back.


Published Date: May 14, 2017 06:33 pm | Updated Date: May 14, 2017 06:33 pm

