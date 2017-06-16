Cross-border unrest in Kashmir: Policeman injured in militant attack in Srinagar dies

A policeman injured in a militant attack in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Two policemen including the victim, constable Sajad Ahmad, were injured on Thursday evening when the militants fired at a check post in the city's Hyderpora area, IANS reported.

"The injured policemen were hospitalised. Ahmad died in the early hours of Friday," said police. On the other hand, a 22-year-old man died as security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar, according to PTI.

A group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protesters in which one person was injured.

Nazir Ahmad was rushed to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of 15 and 16 June, the official said.

On Sunday evening, four security men were injured in a grenade explosion in the old city area of Srinagar. Police said militants hurled a grenade at a bunker of the security forces in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar at around 10.30 pm on Sunday evening.

"Four security men, including a CRPF sub-inspector and three police constables were injured in the explosion." "The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," a police spokesman had said.

Moreover, in a span of just over four hours, militants carried out series of attacks on Tuesday evening in Kashmir, injuring 13 security personnel. According to an NDTV report, there have been five attacks in south Kashmir and one in north Kashmir in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

With inputs from agencies