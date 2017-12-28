Crimes in Hyderabad reduced by 13 percent in 2017; violence against women went down by 10 percent

Hyderabad: There was a 13 percent reduction in the overall crime rate and a 10 percent reduction in crimes against women in Hyderabad city in 2017 as compared to the previous year, a top police official said on Thursday.

"There is 13 percent reduction in overall crime. The number of cases registered under Indian Penal Code and special local laws till 15 December this year is 14,479 as against 16,661 cases in 2016," Hyderabad police commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao told reporters.

Rao said that there was a significant reduction in serious crime, with a 26 percent drop in murders, 14 percent in grave crimes, 20 percent in property crimes and 47 percent reduction in chain snatching cases.

There was also a 10 percent reduction with regard to overall crime against women in 2017 with 1,886 cases reported as against 2,099 cases in 2016, Rao said. He added that in 2017, 1,171 cases of harassment of women were reported as compared to 1,318 last year.

The official said that the roving 'SHE Teams' of the police had managed to catch 644 persons in connection with stalking and eve-teasing. Of these, 122 were minors, Rao added.

He said that police had registered 94 cases and arrested 187 persons, including 18 foreigners, in connection with drugs and other contraband.

The police seized 914 kilograms of ganja, 649 grams of cocaine, and 8 kilograms of opium during the year, the official said. As many as 271 cases were registered by the Cyber Crime Cell till November this year and 183 accused were arrested including nine foreigners, the Hyderabad Police chief said.

"A total of 3,256 cases were detected out of the 3,566 relevant CCTV footage available," he said.

He claimed that crime prevention and detection during 2017 was "excellent" despite a 40 percent vacancy in Hyderabad City Police.