Plea in Supreme Court demands exclusion of 'creamy layer' from SC/ST reservation benefits

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking exclusion of the creamy layer among Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes from getting any reservation benefit.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud who asked petitioner NGO Samta Andolan Samiti to serve the copy of the petition on the Centre within a week.

"Let a copy of this petition be served on the Central agency within a week hence. Matter be listed after two weeks," the bench said.

The plea has contended that benefits of reservation and other government schemes given to SCs and STs were not reaching the actual beneficiaries due to the creamy layer in these communities which were taking away the quota benefits.

"The benefits of reservation policy are not percolating down to the people who are in actual need of the same and the practice of including the members of the creamy layers of the said communities has resulted in abuse by the advanced and affluent members of the said communities," the plea

It said the affluent sections of the SC/ST communities were "snatching" away the maximum benefit and 95 percent of these communities were in disadvantageous positions and without any benefit of reservation and government schemes.