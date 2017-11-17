CPM urges Election Commission to hold Tripura Assembly polls in first two weeks of February

Agartala: The ruling CPM has urged the Election Commission to hold the Tripura Assembly election in the first half of February.

Assembly polls in Tripura are due in February, 2018.

A CPM delegation led by Haripada Das called on Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain on Thursday evening and put forward their view that the Assembly election be held in the first half of February, 2018.

"The party is of the view that Assembly elections should be held either in the first week or second week of February as there are school board examinations in March," Das told reporters.

Jain, who arrived on Thursday evening, held a meeting with representatives of all major political parties.

He also held a meeting with senior state government officers regarding preparations for the Assembly election.

A BJP team led by party leader Ashok Sinha called on the deputy election commissioner last evening and alleged that

20 per cent of the names in the state's voters' list are fake and demanded an intensive revision and special audit of the voters' list, BJP state media in-charge Victor Shom said on Friday.

The state's electoral rolls are undergoing summary revision.

Congress leader Prashanta Sen Chaudhury said his party told the deputy election commissioner that Tripura Assembly polls be held on time in February.

He demanded that during the Assembly election all polling booths in Tripura should be guarded by Central paramilitary forces.