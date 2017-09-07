You are here:
CPM says Rohingyas living in India are refugees, urges Centre to not deport them to Myanmar

IndiaIANSSep, 07 2017 19:17:06 IST

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Thursday said the Rohingya who have crossed over to India should be treated as refugees and not be pushed back or deported.

File image of Rohingya Muslims. AFP

The party also said the government should immediately take it up with Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the Rohingya issue.

"The expectations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Myanmar would take up the issue of Rohingyas was belied. Unfortunately, the issue...did not find place in the talks between the Indian prime minister and the Myanmar leaders," it said in a statement.

"The matter should be taken up with the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the International Red Cross and the issue should be raised in other international fora as well," the Left party said.

The Narendra Modi government is moving to deport Rohingya minority members, mostly Muslims, back to Myanmar where they are facing state persecution. The Indian government has termed them illegal immigrants.


Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 07:17 pm | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017 07:17 pm


