CPM pushes for impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra: Congress terms issue serious, says decision can't be taken in a hurry

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said that the CPM's suggestion for an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was a "serious issue" and the party was discussing the issue with other parties too.

"This is very serious issue. Left leaders have talked to us. We are also talking with others. These decisions are not taken in a hurry," Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters in New Delhi.

He was responding to a question about CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's remarks about the possibility of an impeachment motion against the CJI after four senior-most judges complained about arbitrary allocation of cases in the Supreme Court.