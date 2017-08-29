CPM against simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls; party fears state issues will take a back seat

Hyderabad: The Communist party of India- Marxist (CPM) has opposed any move to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, saying it will circumscribe the rights of people to discuss state-level issues.

The Niti Aayog has favoured conducting synchronised two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from 2024 in "national interest".

All elections in India should happen in a free, fair and synchronised manner to ensure minimum "campaign mode" disruption to governance, the government think-tank said in its report released recently.

"We may begin work towards switching to a synchronised two-phase election from the 2024 election to the Lok Sabha.

This would require a maximum one-time curtailment or extension of some state assemblies," it said.

CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat told PTI that her party is not in favour of it.

"We are not in favour of it. Each Assembly has its own schedule and the term cannot be cut short", she said.

"It (simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls) will circumscribe the rights of the people of a state to discuss state-level issues," she said.

The recommendation of the Aayog assumes significance as former president Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pitched for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.