CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury: Need candidate with impeccable secular credentials for post of president

Thiruvananthapuram: There is a need to field a candidate with impeccable secular credentials for the presidential elections in July considering the "situation prevailing in the country", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.
His remarks came at a time when "like-minded" opposition parties are mulling over fielding a common candidate for the presidential polls.
The Marxist party has already agreed to the idea of fielding a consensual candidate.
"Do you want communal supervision or secular supervision of the Constitution? We want secular supervision," he said, replying to a query by media persons.
Opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, have held a series of meetings over the issue recently.
Gandhi has been at the forefront of efforts for forging opposition unity on fielding a joint presidential candidate.
Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress veteran who was elected as president in 2012, will demit office in July.
Published Date: May 06, 2017 03:51 pm | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 03:51 pm