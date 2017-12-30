CPI urges Narendra Modi to take steps to rehabilitate people displaced by Polavaram dam

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) urged the Centre to take immediate steps to rehabilitate people who have been displaced because of the Polavaram dam.

A delegation of the CPI, led by its Rajya Sabha member D Raja, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation requested the prime minister's intervention to settle litigations between the Centre and state governments.

"Lakhs of people are being displaced by Polavaram Dam in Andhra Pradesh, which is being built by the Union Ministry of Water Resources. Central laws which should be applied to rehabilitate and provide relief to the displaced and evicted people tribals, farmers, women and Dalits should be implemented forthwith," the memorandum says.

The delegation explained that since the Polavaram Dam project is important for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is extremely necessary to end the stalemate.

The leaders requested the Central government to take immediate steps for speedy implementation of the central project, allocate more funds and extend all possible relief to the people who gave up their houses, land and villages for the dam.

The delegation has urged the Centre to take over relief camps and rehabilitation work and also create proper grievance settling machinery for the displaced.