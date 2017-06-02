CPI approach Yogi Adityanath to seek judicial probe into Jewar-Bulandshahr highway gang-rape

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday approached Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for a judicial probe into last month's gang-rape of four women in Greater Noida and the removal of two top officials.

The incident occurred on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway on 25 May when eight members of a Greater Noida-based family, including four women, were waylaid while they were headed to Bulandshahr to visit an ailing relative.

Upon resisting, one man was shot dead. The criminals then took turns raping his wife, sister, sister-in-law and mother. The victims were also looted of their valuables and cash.

A day after Adityanath assured justice to the victims and directed the police to expedite the probe, CPI secretary K Narayana, in a letter to the chief minister, said removal of Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Luv Kumar and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) A Bhargava was imperative for a fair probe.

"After the gruesome incident, the SSP and CMO held a press conference, dismissing claims that the women were raped. This is ample evidence of their intention to divert and subvert the investigation," said Narayana.

Kumar and Bhargava, in a joint press conference on 26 May, rejected allegations of rape, citing preliminary medical examination reports.

"If the said officers are allowed to continue, justice cannot be done. Hence, I may request you to suspend the said officers and issue orders for judicial probe immediately," Narayana added.