Cow smuggling and slaughter will be punishable under NSA, Gangsters Act, says Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh

Lucknow: Those involved in cow slaughter and illegal transport of milch animals for slaughter will be now booked under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

"NSA and Gangsters Act is to be invoked against those involved in cow slaughter and trafficking of milch animals for slaughter," state Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh said. The directive has been conveyed to all district police chiefs by the state DGP

This order was passed during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in the state but was never strictly implemented. The move to enforce it comes amid a heated debate on the Centre's notification which bans the sale of cattle for slaughter in market places.

The environment ministry on 23 May came out with the notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The environment ministry has notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

With inputs from PTI